Jennifer Lopez to debut new video for ‘On the Floor’ on ‘American Idol’ on March 3

02.24.11 7 years ago

Being a judge on “American Idol” has side benefits, one of the main one”s being a great platform to unveil a new video. Jennifer Lopez, if she decides to carry on after her small–and very compassionate– breakdown last night,  will world premiere the music video for her new single, “On the Floor ” feat. Pitbull on “American Idol” on March 3. It will also premiere online at Vevo.

The  RedOne-produced song is from Lopez”s new album, “Love?,” her first album for Island Def Jam, after her split from Sony. In fact, the IDJ press release about the video”s debut mentions nothing about an album at all.

We just heard back from a label rep that there is no album release date yet.

Part of the appeal for Lopez in signing on as a judge for “AI” was to reinvigorate her music career which has been stagnant for the last several years. The single seems to be off to a strong start, but it is way too soon to tell if it has legs.
 

