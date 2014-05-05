Jennifer Lopez’s new album, ‘A.K.A.,’ features Izzy Azalea, Chris Brown and Rick Ross

05.05.14

As we previously announced, Jennifer Lopez”s 10th album will come out June 17. But now we have a title, “A.K.A.,” and a list of the guest stars on her first album for Capitol Records.  Lopez collaborates with French Montana, Rick Ross, TI, Pitbull, Iggy Azalea, Tyga, Sia, Chantal, Kirby, Chris Brown, and producers Max Martin and Savan, Detail, RoccStar, DJ Mustard, Diplo, Harmony, Pop and Oak and Cory Rooney.

She”s already revealed a number of the tunes, including “I Luh Ya Papi,” “Same Girl” and “Girls.” Current single, the Max Martin-produced “First Love,” debuted last week on “On Air With Ryan Seacrest.”

In other JLo news, Billboard will present her with the Icon Award at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. In addition, she and Pitbull will debut the FIFA World Cup Anthem, “We Are One (Ole Ola),” during the show, which airs live from Las Vegas” MGM Grand Garden Arena on ABC.  She will also perform “First Love.”

Past Icon Award recipients are Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, and Prince.

