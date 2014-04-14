‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Wears Correct Answer, Still Misses

#Jeopardy!
04.15.14 4 years ago

Monday night's episode of “Jeopardy!” concluded with a Final Jeopardy! clue in the category of Signs & Symbols. The official wording: “Meant to evoke a person with arms outstretched & pointed downward, it was designed in 1958 by Gerald Holtom.” 

The correct response? The peace symbol.

All three contestants came up blank on the clue, including champion Sandie Baker, who was winning by so much that she couldn't lose no matter how much her opponents rallied. It's not particularly notable when a contestant misses a Final Jeopardy! clue, but last night it was. Why? Sandie Baker was wearing the correct answer. 

Yes, those are peace symbol earrings. Pretty amazing.

It must be said: Sandie is a great champion, and I love her because she sort of looks like if Oscar-winner Sandy Dennis hadn't died and instead spent the '90s in New Mexico. Is it possible she simply changed the spelling of her first name and hoped we wouldn't notice? God help us, I hope so. Dance like the wind, Jeopardy! empress!

TOPICS#Jeopardy!
TAGSFINAL JEOPARDYjeopardypeace signpeace symbolSandie Baker

