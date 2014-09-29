Jeremy Renner thinks a potential Matt Damon return to ‘Bourne’ would be ‘Tremendous’

09.29.14 4 years ago

It was just a few weeks ago that we learned that Matt Damon would, seemingly, be heading back to the Bourne franchise for another go-round with director Paul Greengrass.  That in turn means the likely pushing back of a “Bourne Legacy” sequel featuring Jeremy Renner's spinoff character, Aaron Cross.  Now, we are getting Renner's thoughts on the whole issue.

“The Avengers” star recently talked to HuffPost Entertainment about his upcoming movie “Kill the Messenger,” and they asked him about the potential Bourne changes and the possibility of Renner's Cross, appearing opposite Damon's Jason Bourne.  Renner appears to be very much for it all.

Renner is quoted saying, “I think Cross” character is already going to continue to be active.” He adds, “I think it will take creatives to bring them together, which is what I think is ultimately the plan.”

Later in the article, on the subject of the potential team-up, Renner says, “I love the idea of Greengrass and Damon,” he continues, “or whatever it might be, let them be adversaries, let them become buddies, whatever the heck it might be, them coming together would be a pretty tremendous thing.”

At this point, we know very little of what Universal's plans are for the next Bourne film (or films).  However, with a release date of July 15, 2016 looming in the not-too-distant future, it can't be too long until we start getting some more concrete answers.

TAGSJEREMY RENNERJUSTIN LINPAUL GREENGRASSthe bourne identityTHE BOURNE LEGACYUNIVERSAL PICTURES

