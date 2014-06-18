Jeremy Renner’s new ‘Bourne’ movie delayed until 2016

The “Bourne” franchise continues, but maybe not as quickly as we all thought it would. Universal has announced that the film, which had been dated for August 14, 2015, has moved to July 15, 2016.
The as-yet-untitled movie features Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye in “The Avengers”) reprising his role as Aaron Cross. This is the fifth movie in the franchise overall, and the second one with Renner playing the main character. Renner first appeared as the lead in 2012's “The Bourne Legacy.” Previously, Matt Damon starred as Jason Bourne in three movies from 2002 to 2007.
Justin Lin is still going to be the man in the director's chair for the new “Bourne” project. Lin is no stranger to big franchise films having already directed four “Fast & Furious” movies (films three through six in that franchise). Frank Marshall is also returning to produce the movie.
What do you think? Are you excited for another Bourne movie starring Renner (no matter when it arrives)?
I’ll bet Damon would make a Bourne movie with Ridley Scott. He’s making “The Martian” with Scott, so….. C’mon, Universal.
Universal is playing hardball with Damon I’m certain. He can reprise his role as Bourne and give a shot in the arm to this fledgling franchise.
Jeremy Renner is a much better actor than Damon! Bourne Legacy was the best of the 4 Bourne movies.
Your assessment regarding Damon’s performance in the Bourne series is way off base.
Let’s compare box office receipts. Also, let’s get away from the Bourne title and see how much of draw Renner gets from attendance.
[One] I like Jeremy he is a good actor but not better then Matt Damon. [Two] Bourne Legacy is the worst out of the Bourne franchise. The movie was base on everything Jason Bourne did and nothing else. [Three] They should bring bring back all the original cast even Aaron Cross – Jeremy Renner. That will make a amazing Bourne movie
Its sort of funny how Renner is considered the lead of Bourne Legacy and yet he seems to be in a supporting role to Matt Damon’s Jason Bourne.
Hopefully this time round, its titled Aaron Cross and the Bourne whatever…………….
I’m a little skittish on the new Bourne . Too me the legacy fell off track with the face pace CIA , that the first three movies had . Nothing wrong with Aaron Cross, but to true Bourne fans it’s not the same with out Jason in it. I can understand why Damon doesn’t want to work with any other producers his comfortable with Green. But if these new producers can make the 5th Bourne anything like the first 3 with that Acton pack hair raising on the edge of your seat film with Aaron cross I may give it the respect it deserves. But it would be great to see Cross n Bourne together . Good luck on the new film .
I’m holding onto hope that this next film will do just good enough to get Damon back into the fold for the one after this one. It would be great to see Damon and Renner team up and see what happened to Bourne after the Bourne Ultimatum. I just don’t think they can keep this franchise alive without Damon. I was a little disappointed in the Bourne Legacy.
Unless Damon is in it, it isn’t a Bourne movie.
I liked them all. But I have to admit I didnt see the last one in the theater. I didnt want to because matt damon wasnt going to be in it. And I wont go to the theater to see the new one if matt damon isnt in that one either. I liked matt better and I like jason bourne’s character.after all all 4 movies are all titled bourne !!!! They should have jason bourne in them and matt is the one to play that part!!!