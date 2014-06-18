Jeremy Renner’s new ‘Bourne’ movie delayed until 2016

The “Bourne” franchise continues, but maybe not as quickly as we all thought it would. Universal has announced that the film, which had been dated for August 14, 2015, has moved to July 15, 2016.

The as-yet-untitled movie features Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye in “The Avengers”) reprising his role as Aaron Cross. This is the fifth movie in the franchise overall, and the second one with Renner playing the main character. Renner first appeared as the lead in 2012's “The Bourne Legacy.” Previously, Matt Damon starred as Jason Bourne in three movies from 2002 to 2007.

Justin Lin is still going to be the man in the director's chair for the new “Bourne” project. Lin is no stranger to big franchise films having already directed four “Fast & Furious” movies (films three through six in that franchise). Frank Marshall is also returning to produce the movie.

What do you think? Are you excited for another Bourne movie starring Renner (no matter when it arrives)?