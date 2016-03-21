Jeremy Renner Is down to do a Netflix series for Hawkeye

Netflix and Marvel have been on a roll with their superhero shows. But now that Luke Cage and Iron Fist are confirmed, what's next? Maybe Hawkeye?

During a panel this weekend at Silicon Valley Comic Com, Jeremy Renner was asked if he'd do a Hawkeye series ala Daredevil on Netflix. Considering the fact that it seems pretty unimaginable that he'd say no (maybe I'm a cynic?), his answer was positive and he expanded on why Netflix may be the platform for a character like Hawkeye.

I think that's actually a really great model, if there's ever a way to explore the character, maybe it”s in that world. These are things that are really not in my control, but I”d be open to it. I've really enjoyed getting to explore the character more recently. The Netflix model is where all the character drama goes to now, you're doing a superhero movie or a Netflix or HBO kind of model. So I”d be open to it. Not up to me, though.

Renner's been known to stick his foot in his mouth from time to time, but this answer was pretty much perfect.

Despite showing up in four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye has been regulated to the sidelines. Joss Whedon gave the character more depth in Age of Ultron, but it merely scratched the surface. A Matt Fraction version of Hawkguy on the small screen would be a great way to explore the character.

There was also a question about whether he'd be interested in a Hawkeye/Black Widow movie and, again, he gave an enthusiastic answer. Personally, I hope that doesn't happen because I'm still rooting for a standalone Black Widow movie. I'm not saying Renner can't be in it, but I'd like Scarlett Johansson toplining the film.

That said, I'd watch a Hawkeye/Black Widow Netflix series that takes place before the events of the Marvel movies. How about Marvel's Red Ledger or Marvel's Budapest?

You know you want to know what happened in Budapest.

