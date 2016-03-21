Jeremy Renner Is down to do a Netflix series for Hawkeye

#Netflix #Marvel
03.21.16 2 years ago

Netflix and Marvel have been on a roll with their superhero shows. But now that Luke Cage and Iron Fist are confirmed, what's next? Maybe Hawkeye?

During a panel this weekend at Silicon Valley Comic Com, Jeremy Renner was asked if he'd do a Hawkeye series ala Daredevil on Netflix. Considering the fact that it seems pretty unimaginable that he'd say no (maybe I'm a cynic?), his answer was positive and he expanded on why Netflix may be the platform for a character like Hawkeye.

I think that's actually a really great model, if there's ever a way to explore the character, maybe it”s in that world. These are things that are really not in my control, but I”d be open to it. I've really enjoyed getting to explore the character more recently. The Netflix model is where all the character drama goes to now, you're doing a superhero movie or a Netflix or HBO kind of model. So I”d be open to it. Not up to me, though.

Renner's been known to stick his foot in his mouth from time to time, but this answer was pretty much perfect.

Despite showing up in four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye has been regulated to the sidelines. Joss Whedon gave the character more depth in Age of Ultron, but it merely scratched the surface. A Matt Fraction version of Hawkguy on the small screen would be a great way to explore the character.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

There was also a question about whether he'd be interested in a Hawkeye/Black Widow movie and, again, he gave an enthusiastic answer. Personally, I hope that doesn't happen because I'm still rooting for a standalone Black Widow movie. I'm not saying Renner can't be in it, but I'd like Scarlett Johansson toplining the film.

That said, I'd watch a Hawkeye/Black Widow Netflix series that takes place before the events of the Marvel movies. How about Marvel's Red Ledger or Marvel's Budapest

You know you want to know what happened in Budapest. 

(via Slashfilm and ComicBook.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix#Marvel
TAGSBLACK WIDOWHAWKEYEMarvelNETFLIX

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP