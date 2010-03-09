‘Jericho,’ ‘Heroes’ veterans land HBO roles

Dania Ramirez of NBC’s “Heroes” and Lennie James of CBS’ “Jericho” have signed on to become recurring characters on two separate HBO shows.

Ramirez hops into “Entourage,” providing for Turtle a object of affection. Season 7 of the hit comedy is currently lensing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jane Adams, who plays an accidental pimp in “Hung,” may also find some love out of James’ character in Season Two.

Ramirez, who plays Maya Herrera in “Heroes,” will also be seen soon on the big screen in film thriller “Brooklyn to Manhattan”; James will appear in Paul Haggis’ forthcoming film “The Next Three Days.”