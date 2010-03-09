‘Jericho,’ ‘Heroes’ veterans land HBO roles

#Entourage
03.09.10 8 years ago

Dania Ramirez of NBC’s “Heroes” and Lennie James of CBS’ “Jericho” have signed on to become recurring characters on two separate HBO shows.

Ramirez hops into “Entourage,” providing for Turtle a object of affection. Season 7 of the hit comedy is currently lensing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jane Adams, who plays an accidental pimp in “Hung,” may also find some love out of James’ character in Season Two.

Ramirez, who plays Maya Herrera in “Heroes,” will also be seen soon on the big screen in film thriller “Brooklyn to Manhattan”; James will appear in Paul Haggis’ forthcoming film “The Next Three Days.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Entourage
TAGSbrooklyn to manhattanDania RamirezEntourageHeroesHUNGJANE ADAMSJERICHOLennie JamesNEXT THREE DAYSthe next three day

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP