Jerry Bruckheimer confirms ‘National Treasure III’ in the works

After the first “National Treasure” was an unexpected hit in 2004 grossing $347 million worldwide, a sequel was a given. In 2007, “National Treasure : Book of Secrets” grossed even more than the original, an impressive $457 million, making it the biggest hit of star Nicolas Cage’s career and confirming Walt Disney Studios had a true franchise on its hands. Therefore, is it any surprise a third installment is in the works? Speaking at a special sneak peak of Cage’s next possible series, “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed the obvious simply stating, “We are developing a script now.”
And it appears it’s on someone’s internal Walt Disney release schedule as director John Turtletaub added, “There are plans.”
The filmmaker, who also is behind “Apprentice,” wouldn’t reveal what the current storyline is, but did dispel rumors that the mythical city of Atlantis would be at the center of the new mystery. Turteltaub bluntly notes, “I should go on the internet and find the script and you get those uncsolicited emails from the 9-year-old from Kansas with Atlantis every time.”
But the filmmaker and Bruckheimer take criticisms about the historical nature of the previous two films to heart. Especially since they have taken strict measures to use as many real clues making the overall process to write a “National Treasure” movie “shockingly” difficult.
“Everyone knocked the movie because it was fake, but everything they were knocking [was] actually true,” Turteltaub says. “‘Oh, those stupid Ben Franklin glasses…’ We found those Ben Franklin glasses! He had that color thing. So, it’s just about getting the story to work.”
Why suffer through the naysayers criticisms? The answer is obvious. Turteltaub jokes, “They pay us so much money, why wouldn’t we make that movie? I’m kidding.”
In this case, not so much. Turteltaub, Bruckheimer and Cage’s “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” will try to generate some box office magic of its own this July.
The stories obviously have worked if the first and second movies grossed 347 million and 457 million respectfully.
In National Treasure 2, when Ben(Nicholas Cage) gets told the numbers from the president to find the book, he tells Cage to “take a look at pg. 47.” Honestly I think this is what the 3rd movie should be about.
Is this movie about when the president told Nicholus Cage to look at page 47 in the presidents book
My friend and I have found a REAL NATIONAL TREASURE. Maybe that is what your next movie, “National Treasure 3 should be about? Two old men luck up and find the Confederate States of America
Confederate States of America Treasury in about 28 different treasure vaults value in the $$$$$$BILLIONS$$$$$$$$
Make the Movie!!!!!!!!!!
don’t forget to add “page 47” ! :)
Wow, it’s weird that someone just commented on this over two years old article about a movie that should be made! Anyway, make this movie already! And it would be awesome if they said what was on page 47.
Well it were the first thing I dandied around google with the page 47 comment in it aye! LOL just answered as a moment o interest LOL
I absolutely love these movies – they’ve brought so much joy to my life. It would make my YEAR if the third one came out.