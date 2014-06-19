Jerry Seinfeld Tells Sarah Jessica Parker She Exhausts Him

06.19.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

There are a few reasons this might be the best episode of Jerry Seinfeld's “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” web series.

1. Sarah Jessica Parker, Jerry's guest, is quite talkative! She is excited for things like the faint smell of gasoline and patty melts.

2. The car they drive is wood-paneled and primary red.

3. Jerry's driving appears to be insufferable.

4. SJP refers to her children as “the Parker children,” and I hope Matthew Broderick knows it.

5. Oh yeah: JERRY SINGS THE THEME SONG. I've embedded it below. We haven't had such a marvelously tuneless theme since Kathy Griffin trilled for her short-lived talk show. Not kidding, that song was catchy.

