Jesse L. Martin joins the ‘Smash’ Season 2 overhaul

Jesse L. Martin is continuing his relationship with NBC by joining the cast of “Smash” for a second season arc.

NBC announced on Friday (September 14) that Martin will recur in a six-episode arc on “Smash” and that, yes, he will get the opportunity to sing.

Martin will play Scott Welker, the artistic director of the Manhattan Theatre Workshop. While NBC doesn’t say what the character will be doing, the network teases that his “story crosses with virtually every cast member.”

TV viewers know Martin from his long run as Detective Ed Green on “Law & Order” or perhaps his role on NBC’s short-lived “The Philanthropist.” He also guested on “Ally McBeal.”

New York theater audiences, however, know Martin from “Rent,” as well as “The Merchant of Venice” and “A Winter”s Tale” at the Public Theater”s Shakespeare in the Park.

“Smash” is set to return to NBC at midseason with returning stars like Debra Messing, Anjelica Huston, Jack Davenport, Christian Borle, Katharine McPhee and Megan Hilty, as well as a slew of new stars including Jeremy Jordan and guest star Jennifer Hudson.