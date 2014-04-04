Jesse Plemons signs on for Johnny Depp’s ‘Black Mass’

(CBR) There”s good news, and potentially bad news, for Jesse Plemons fans today. Let”s start with the good.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the “Breaking Bad” and “Friday Night Lights” veteran has been cast in a new project opposite Johnny Depp: “Black Mass”, the biopic about South Boston crime legend Whitey Bulger. Plemons will play a blue-collar thug named Kevin Weeks, part of Bulger”s inner-circle.

But here”s the rub: Does “Black Mass” mean Plemons won”t be in “Star Wars: Episode VII”, as has been rumored over the past several weeks? The Warner Bros. gangster pic is expected to begin production in May, the same month that “Star Wars” is supposed to start shooting.

On top of that, there”s this line from THR”s article on Plemons” “Black Mass” casting: “He was one of the actors who had some meetings for a role in J.J. Abrams” 'Star Wars: Episode VII'.”

Was, not is. Is that just coincidental choice of phrasing on THR”s part, or does it indicate that Plemons is no longer in the “Star Wars” mix? It certainly appears that way, from the outside looking in.