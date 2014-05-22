Jessica Alba and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in new ‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” posters

It has taken several years to make it to the big screen, but finally, the release of the sequel to 2005's “Sin City” is right around the corner. Directed by Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez, “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is going to be in theaters this August.

Today, in anticipation of that release, Dimension has offered up five new character posters for the movie. If you look at the gallery below, you'll see images of Rosario Dawson, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mickey Rourke, Josh Brolin, and Jessica Alba. Each image gives the actor/actress, name of the character, and a statement about the character. They also, naturally, are done in the highly-stylized manner of the franchise.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” sits at number 19 in our Summer Movie Preview top 25. Check out what Drew McWeeny had to say about it there, look at these new posters, and see if your interest isn't piqued.

The movie will be in theaters on August 22nd.