Jessica Alba and Mickey Rourke get sexy in new ‘Sin City 2’ posters

05.01.14

Jessica Alba and Mickey Rourke do their thing (she exotic dances in a bar, he brandishes a large firearm…probably outside of a bar) in the latest posters from Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller's upcoming “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.”

First up, Alba pulls a Springsteen on the stage:

Secondly, Rourke returns as the hard-nosed Marv, who bit the dust at the end of the first film. He's back (in the past) in the sequel, and it's still raining.

The posters are just variations of two of the photos seen below, so expect even more posters to come. 

The sequel also stars returning “Sin City” citizens Bruce Willis, Powers Boothe and Rosario Dawson, plus newcomers Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eva Green, Jamie Chung, Dennis Haysbert, Ray Liotta, Christopher Meloni, Lady Gaga, Jeremy Piven, and Josh Brolin.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” opens August 22.

