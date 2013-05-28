Chastain, Johansson, Seyfried and Witherspoon chase the role of Hillary ‘Rodham’

One has to imagine that the role of Hillary Rodham Clinton in the developing biopic “Rodham” is a bit of a coveted one for the industry’s top actresses. The project is already fascinating from the outside, stemming from a 2012 Black List script penned by Korean screenwriter Young Il Kim spear-headed by “The Twilight Saga” producers Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen with indie filmmaker James Pondsoldt on board to direct. When the casting news finally does hit, it will be just one more level of intrigue.
Two years ago at the Kennedy Center Honors, the late Nora Ephron quipped of Meryl Streep’s versatility (amid the flurry of the actress’s Oscar-winning work as Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady”) that it was only a matter of time before she would play the former Secretary of State and First Lady. Although “Rodham” happens to be set during the height of the Watergate scandal in 1974 when the 27-year-old politician became the youngest lawyer chosen for the House Judiciary Committee to impeach Richard Nixon. The 63-year-old Streep would better compute for a modern-day yarn, but a quartet of Hollywood’s younger stars are keen on the role, The Sunday Times revealed this weekend.
Two of the names are, in my humble opinion, a bit too obvious. Jessica Chastain is at a crucial point in her career and would certainly love to dig in on a role such as this. But coming off of “Zero Dark Thirty,” it feels a touch familiar. Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, could pull it off (and seeing her raring and charged at the Democratic National Convention in November certainly spoke to her enthusiasm for the world being portrayed). However, it seems to me the role could use a bit of the unexpected.
Reese Witherspoon hasn’t missed a beat since her Atlanta police altercation, grabbing a role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Inherent Vice” recently. I actually think she would be fascinating in the role. Ditto Amanda Seyfried, who is coming off of Tom Hooper’s “Les Misérables.” In fact, she could really use something like this to kick-start the next level of her career and I think she has it in her.
Ponsoldt admitted the obvious to The Times, of course. “They”re all wonderful actresses,” he said. “We”re very fortunate that a lot of really great actors are interested in playing these roles. We”re in an enviable position.”
“Regardless of people’s political affiliation or how they feel about Hillary Clinton, you don”t find people who question the quality of her intelligence or her drive. I want a wonderful actress who could embody that.”
The film is set to be released during the next presidential election in 2016, when Clinton is expected to be a candidate. And you can bet we’ll be talking about whoever lands the role during the awards season. It just has that whiff, doesn’t it?
Who do you think should land the lead role of ‘Rodham?’ Have your say in the comments section below!
Regardless of what one thinks of Hillary Clinton (I don’t think much, full disclosure), releasing a biopic of a candidate during an election year is inappropriate.
More or less appropriate than what something like Citizens United has wrought? It’s pretty tame, all things considered vis a vis swaying public opinion during an election.
I understand the criticisms of Citizens United, but that’s a totally separate issue. And even at its worst, the Citizens United decision is equal opportunity from a parisan standpoint. President Obama’s campaign benefited from PAC money more than Romney’s despite the fact that most criticisms of the Citizens United come from the left.
The problem here is that no matter how well researched the script is, narrative films will take some dramatic license. It’s necessary to turn events into a compelling story. One of last year’s best scripts, Lincoln, had Connecticut’s congressmen voting to uphold slavery. Students in classrooms decades from now will be watching that film and accepting these details as historically accurate. Voters are suckers for a Hollywood story (hence narrative-driven nominees such as Sarah Palin and Barack Obama) and can’t be trusted to research every detail of a movie about Hillary. It’s already difficult enough to find a fair assessment of her tenure as Secretary of State, this will bury her legacy under even more artificial manipulation.
And to bring it back to Citizens United, does anyone really think that a movie like this will reach fewer people and influence the national conversation less than the impotent and tone-deaf American Crossroads ads from 2012?
I’d be singing the same tune if this article was about John Goodman and Kevin James circling a Chris Christie biopic.
Name one movie that swayed public opinion during an election year.
We’re a divided country and our media is splintered and partisan although. I believe the truth has a liberal bias.
The Passion of the Christ comes to mind.
And of course there’s Tina Fey’s depiction of Sarah Palin.
An Inconvenient Truth.
But this is all beside the point. The power of media isn’t to directly convince someone to vote one way or the other. It’s to influence the national conversation. If you watched TV news in the wake of Lincoln, you’d notice that every show did segment after segment about Lincoln. Time and Newsweek wrote huge articles about Lincoln and it’s contemporary ramifications. The same is also true about Argo. Making headlines and eating news cycles changes elections in ways you can’t poll.
I wasn’t arguing along partisan lines.
I really don’t think these issues are that separate. Commercials paid for by Citizens United money sure go off on their own tangents and take “dramatic license.” Also, ads have a reach beyond the screen on which they air. Talking points permeate. Etc.
What did The Passion of the Christ do to sway public opinion? The converted showed up en masse and churches helped by busing them in but changing public opinion? I don’t see it.
You might have an argument with Truth (though that, too, is very much about preaching to the choir).
Why is it set for a 2016 release? Are all of the Hilary candidates booked for the next 2 years? A project like this won’t take a lot of time to shoot. Prepping an awards film 3 years ahead of time seems crazy.
I think it’s clear the filmmakers are banking on a headwind from the election.
I agree with you Kris that Seyfried would be a good choice. She looks enough like a young Hilary, which I realize shouldn’t be the end of be all of this sort of movie, but I do think it’s distracting when the actor looks nothing like their real world counterpart. And as much as I love Chastain, she looks nothing like Hillary Clinton.
Well Kidman has so-called played Virginia Woolf, Martha Gellhorn and Grace Kelly, wooden actress and does not look like either 3 of them.
Same goes for so many roles in Hollywood, they wasted many great female leading characters on average actresses simply because they are movie-stars, or better they have the money and connections.
What is it about Hollywood that for each and every great female role they always recycle the same names?
Why not give a chance to really great actresses who can act, but do so on tv?
I’ll agree with Kidman being a wooden actress. I will never understand what others see in her as an actress.
Wooden? Not Nicole but I can certainly throw Meryl and Jennifer Lawrence under a bus — of course you won’t bother you prefer the easy target of an ex-wife of Tom Cruise.
you’re right, it’s totally because she was married to tom cruise and not at all because I think she’s a bad actress. thank you for correcting me.
Michelle Williams.
Allison Pill.
Elisabeth Moss.
Alison Lohman.
Greta Gerwig.
Great list! Much better, too. I was thinking of Lohman and Pill too.
No, to the overrated Michelle Williams. I am tired of her portraying the same vulnerable, miserable, and depressing female characters that spend so much time crying and feeling sorry for herself. Hilary Clinton has a backbone. She is very cold, calculating, vicious, unbelievably strong, and very complex . Williams doesn’t have the stuff to pull this character off.
Now, I read a suggestion on another blog- Amy Poehler. I couldn’t agree more. That would be great casting. But, I would suggest Lily Rabe. She is a critically acclaimed stage actress ( has acted opposite Al Pacino on stage ) , and she did good work in American Horror Story. Rabe can portray cold, complexity, and viciousness very well.
I think the idea being appropriate for election season died long time ago.
I’m all for the Alison Pill suggestion. There’s just something about her that I think would work extremely well.
And full disclosure, I’m not really a fan of Amanda Seyfried.
Am I the only who thinks this just sounds stupid aside from of current political context? As if we weren’t suffering from the laughably rote biopics Hollywood constantly puts out enough,there is no possible way that a movie about a figure of Clinton’s stature, with a history as complex and disputed as her’s, will survive even a small production company’s wide release with any sort of interesting things to say about it’s subject. This is a guaranteed whitewash, at best.
It’s a slice of her life rather than a greatest hits sort of thing. That already makes it more compelling than I would have expected it to be.
Ah, shamelessly political propaganda movies. Who doesn’t love those? Unless the Republicans do it.
Pretty much.
I think Bill will be a much tougher part to cast than Hillary. She’s quite identifiable, but audiences would probably accept a wide range of actresses in the role; with Bill, you’ve got a highly distinctive appearance and accent that has been widely caricatured. Appearance-wise, you could probably get away with a bit of divergence, but the accent is really a deal-breaker (not to mention projecting his charisma).
JESSICA CHASTAIN. PERIOD.
I’m voting for Greta Gerwig. She’s the right age, body type, and has the right look, plus she’s a great actress!
Fuck biopics but that Scarlett photo is such a winner.
Jessica is the obvious choice from this list, but I think Kate Winslet would be amazing here as well. That way it won’t be someone who can actually vote in this country.