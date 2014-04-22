Jessica Chastain to star as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s ‘Blonde’

I've been fascinated by Andrew Dominik's “Blonde,” based on the Joyce Carol Oates book about Marilyn Monroe, for some time. A book like that, steeped in the division between myth and reality, wading into some dark corners, seems perfectly suited for the man who brought us the most complex take on the outlaw Jesse James to date with his 2007 masterpiece “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” Speculation has run rampant as to who would play Monroe in the film, and today, it looks like we have an answer, and that answer is Jessica Chastain.
For some time, I wasn't even looking in Chastain's direction, to be perfectly honest. Naomi Watts was in the mix at one point. I was expecting any of a number of other actresses. Then Dominik let it slip in February that Chastain was at the top of his list. That happened at a screening of “Assassination” that I had a hand in putting together. As a result, she's been rumored for a while, and something about that choice, particularly given the expected tone of this film, seems spot-on.
Speaking of all that, you might recall the big wave of press, particularly in this space, revolving around a revival of “Assassination” late last year. At the time, we did a deep dive interview with Dominik about the making of that film (which probably stands as the most definitive account). But I also took the opportunity to ask a bit about “Blonde,” which was finally ramping up as a potential follow-up to 2012's “Killing Them Softly.” I didn't bother publishing the quote until there was a reason to, and this seems like a pretty good reason.
Here's what Dominik had to say:
I've been working on it for years and I think I've finally got a version of it that's doable for the money. So I'm pretty excited to go make that film. The movie's kind of like a horror film. It's a descent into… It's horrible. It's absolutely so fucking dark. I'm really, really into it. It's almost told from the point of view of her internal drama. She's got this sort of personal mythology about the way she sees the world, and everything that you know about her is recast in that light. So it does a lot of using the audience's association with iconic things, but against them. I think the movie will be really powerful.
It certainly sounds like a shade of the icon we haven't seen in films like “Norma Jean & Marilyn” and “My Week with Marilyn,” to say the least. And with Chastain coming on board, with a wealth of fantastic performances already under her wing in a short amount of time, we can probably expect her to be in the thick of the awards conversation when this one finally rolls around. She was previously Oscar-nominated for performances in “The Help” and “Zero Dark Thirty.”
“Blonde” is expected to be produced by Brad Pitt's Plan B shingle (which first got its toes wet with “Assassination” back in 2007), according to the Wrap report breaking news of the casting. Dominik also said in February that he expects filming to begin in August, so we can probably expect to see this one in theaters in the fall of 2015, particularly if it ends up being an awards player.
It’ll be interesting to see how this is adapted. It a very long, bleak, and difficult book. Fairly dense reading
I suspect if Adams’ overdue narrative takes over award season this year for Big Eyes–they’ll make it up to Chastain with this. But she can’t wait any longer. Wasted opportunity not giving it to her for Zero Dark Thirty. Will never understand the Hollywood thinking that a 22-year-old needs a coveted prize so early into their careers. Especially when the best work she’ll ever do hasn’t happened yet. And there were people rooting for Lawrence to become the youngest consecutive winner of all time. Bitch please. I love my Chastain and hope she’ll win Best Actress but a Supporting Oscar at this point would be bullshit. She’s in her thirties–Best Actress victories are urgent in the thirties and forties.
Best Actress victories are urgent at no age whatsoever. It’s nice if they happen, but a career is defined by any number of more important things. Catherine Deneuve isn’t urgently awaiting her Best Actress Oscar at age 70, believe me.
Your first sentence says you’re indifferent. It also says you pay little mind to the hard evidence for my perspective. Average age for a Best Actress winner is 29. The youngest Best Actor winner is 29. Cate Blanchett is the 14th woman in her forties to win Best Actress. Shirley Booth is the only woman in her fifties to win the category.
Hard evidence of what? That Best Actress victories are important? I’m not denying the Academy’s ageism in this respect — I’m saying that there are better ways to evaluate careers than awards.
Shirley Booth is the only woman win Best Actress in her fifties, but she’s far from the only actress to do significant work at that age. Jessica Chastain may or may not win an Oscar one day, but it won’t make much difference to the work she does going forward.
Voter prejudice whether ageist or racist in the Best Actress category is a big deal to me. Especially because Supp. Actress appears to be the only category where no perceived inherent liability like age, race, or sex appeal will hinder voters from going with whomever they decide. Best Actress they prefer their ingenues and princesses. Chastain had to lie about her age because her breakthrough happened at an older age for a young actress. Lawrence and the overreaction to her will bite her in the bum where she’ll deserve to win but all everyone will be able to think about is how she almost became the youngest consecutive winner of all time.
I love tons of actresses who will never win an Oscar because they’re either a foreigner that the academy has never latched onto or a minority actress who won’t have the shotgun opportunity through Supp. Actress. It’s fine for certain actresses because their work is that strong. Meryl Streep not only desires awards but she needs them because her filmography ain’t shit. Compare it to Isabelle Huppert or Charlotte Rampling. But according to consensus Streep is the superior actor. Just like they prefer Streep over Close. They prefer Daniel Day-Lewis over Gary Oldman. I want Chastain to win Best Actress as soon as possible. That’s me.
This is seemingly a perfect intersection of material, director and star. I’m very excited to see this all come together.
Super psyched for this.
Why has no one divulged the highlights of Dominik’s LA screening QnA? What other nuggets of gold am I missing?
He didn’t actually say that during the Q&A. It must have been after the screening when he and Deakins were swarmed with fans.
The flame-haired stunner Chastain certainly has the chops to fill Marilyn Monroe’s shoes.
@expression etc
“Meryl Streep not only desires awards but she needs them because her filmography ain’t shit.”
Whether in leading or supporting roles, to suggest the
above is beyond comprehension.
“The Deer Hunter
“Manhattan”
“Sophie’s Choice”
“Silkwood”
“Adaptation”
If Streep never made any other film, the above 5 would arguably be considered classic performances in classic films.
And to suggest that Streep “needs awards” is also a ludicrous and reckless statement.
Next I would like to hear how Mirren’s and Dench’s careers “ain’t shit.”