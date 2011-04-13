Jessica Lange joins ‘Glee’ creators’ ‘American Horror Story’ pilot

Two-time Oscar-winner Jessica Lange will star in the FX drama pilot “American Horror Story” from “Glee” masterminds Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, according to Deadline.com.

Lange will star in the pilot alongside second lead Connie Britton (“Friday Night Lights”) and, in a supporting role, Denis O’Hare (“True Blood”). The male lead has yet to be cast. This will be Lange’s first series role.

The pilot’s plot details are being kept under wraps, but Lange is set to play the nosy neighbor to a therapist and his abrasive wife (Britton).

Murphy will to direct the pilot at the end of April, after production wraps on the current season of “Glee.” He and Falchuk will exec produce with Dante Di Loreto.

Lange, who took home Oscars for “Tootsie (1982) and “Blue Sky” (1994), recently won an Emmy for the HBO movie “Grey Gardens.”

She will next appear in “The Vow,” co-starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum.

