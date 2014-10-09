Jessica Lange’s AHS ‘Life on Mars’ Cover is… So Weird

The first episode of “American Horror Story: Freak Show” gave us a number of strange curiosities, including a killer clown, a pair of Siamese twins played by Sarah Paulson, and even a bearded Kathy Bates throwing down a Baltimore accent. The greatest spectacle of all, however, was a German-accented Jessica Lange singing a cabaret version of David Bowie's “Life on Mars.” Experience the glum performance below:

She's definitely going for a Marlene Dietrich vibe, given the curls and accent. But the two-time Oscar-winning Lange actually reminds me more of the following:

1) Late-stage “Here's Lucy” Lucille Ball

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2) The flawless Nanette Fabray

3) And of course, Madonna in the “Me Against the Music” video.

Imagine Jessica Lange deadpanning, “Hey, Britney.” You die.