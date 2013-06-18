Attention nerds: Meet the dreamgirl who used the periodic table to secretly quote Biggie in her high school yearbook

06.18.13

Upon first glance, high school senior Jessica Lee's yearbook quote looks like the ramblings of a chemistry nerd ranking her favorite elements in order of how much she wants to never get laid. But then you realize she's actually listing them in order of how much she is so totally going to get laid all time for being the coolest girl ever.

This is the quote: “Flourine uranium carbon potassium bismuth technetiumhelium sulfur germanium thulium oxygen neon yttrium”

And it translates to: “(F) flourine (U) uranium (C) carbon (K) potassium (Bi) bismuth (Tc) technetium (He) helium (S) sulfur (Ge) germanium (Tm) thulium (O) oxygen (Ne) neon (Y) yttrium.”

Which spells out: “FUCK BITCHES GET MONEY.”

If Jessica didn't get an A in Chemistry for this profound work of Notorious B.I.G.-related genius, there is something seriously wrong with our education system. Okay, something else seriously wrong with our education system.

