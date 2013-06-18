Attention nerds: Meet the dreamgirl who used the periodic table to secretly quote Biggie in her high school yearbook

Upon first glance, high school senior Jessica Lee's yearbook quote looks like the ramblings of a chemistry nerd ranking her favorite elements in order of how much she wants to never get laid. But then you realize she's actually listing them in order of how much she is so totally going to get laid all time for being the coolest girl ever.
This is the quote: “Flourine uranium carbon potassium bismuth technetiumhelium sulfur germanium thulium oxygen neon yttrium”
And it translates to: “(F) flourine (U) uranium (C) carbon (K) potassium (Bi) bismuth (Tc) technetium (He) helium (S) sulfur (Ge) germanium (Tm) thulium (O) oxygen (Ne) neon (Y) yttrium.”
Which spells out: “FUCK BITCHES GET MONEY.”
If Jessica didn't get an A in Chemistry for this profound work of Notorious B.I.G.-related genius, there is something seriously wrong with our education system. Okay, something else seriously wrong with our education system.
(via Color Lines)
Good looking girl, clever trick to get her quote printed. But that’s it — saying she is genius for it only proves one thing to me…..holy crap how time changed, this world needs a hero bad. Finally, if I were her parents I’d probably at least holler at her for it, maybe ground it for a weekend or something. I mean seriously…that’s what you want for your kid to think such a quote is cool life view? ……and just because its a rap quote….I can’t stand rap…worse “thing” humans ever invented was rap and all forms of rap. :)
Check your spelling:
“Yearbooy” in headline.
“All time time” in first paragraph.
Tom wins for hyperbole of the year as well as completely missing the point. Really? The worst thing in history is a type of music you don’t care for? Just know that simply because you don’t like something doesn’t make it objectively awful, and to pick on this girl is pretty monstrous.
just when you thought the worst “thing” ever invented was genocide.
You must be a fan of country!
Tom’s a bitch
Really? And all this time I thought the worst thing ever created were jews.
Studies but funny, sucks bc now she can’t walk for.graduation.
You realize this was years and years ago, right? lol She got in trouble but did walk. The recent one was a girl in Georgia
I ment ****stupied lol