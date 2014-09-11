Stop pretending Jessie Ware isn’t your new favorite pop artist: Watch ‘Say You Love Me’

09.11.14

It's time we talked, that you quit denying it. Jessie Ware is your new favorite pop artist and you just keep being like, “I don't know who Jessie Ware is.”

I'm sick of it. You know that you've rocked “Tough Love” after that last ill-advised nightcap. Or when you got ready in the morning the other day. Or when you had a sassy email you composed for your boss and then decided to delete it.

And this new video, for “Say You Love Me?” Let's stop pretending you haven't thought of making this exact music video when you went to the Museum of Natural History, and when you heard the lyrics it was like Jessie Ware drilled them directly out of your skull and tried to pass them off as her own? Because how else would you be singing every word by the song's end?

Let's end this charade. You already pre-orded the “Tough Love” album, didn't you? Didn't you. It's out on Oct. 21 in the U.S.

Here is the tracklist for Jessie Ware's “Tough Love,” your new favorite pop album:

1. Tough Love
2. You & I (Forever)
3. Cruel
4. Say You Love Me
5. Sweetest Song
6. Kind of … Sometimes … Maybe
7. Want Your Feeling
8. Pieces
9. Keep on Lying
10. Champagne Kisses
11. Desire

