Jhene Aiko’s beautiful and sad ‘The Pressure’ music video

How's Jhene Aiko doing with the fame?

Her new single “The Pressure” can tell you, and its music video may be even more revealing.

The R&B singer has been touring stages, hitting red carpets and fielding interviews all summer long, but the newfound spotlight starting with last year's hit with Big Sean's “Beware,” then with her own “The Worst” in January. To “keep it real” may be harder than she knew.

“The Pressure” is on Jhene Aiko's full-length album “Souled Out,” which will be released next week on Sept. 9.

Aiko will also appear on Chris Brown's forthcoming (and long-time coming) album “X” on “Drunk Texting” and is set to appear alongside artists like Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, DMX, Fabolous, Foxy Brown, Onyx, Method Man, Redman, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Warren G, EPMD and Jeremih during the one-night-only Def Jam Recordings 30th Anniversary Concert on Oct. 16 at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

UPDATED: “Souled Out” is now streaming in full here, via iTunes.