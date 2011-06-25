Jill Scott poised to knock Bad Meets Evil out of the Billboard 200 top spot

There”s a windfall of new debuts headed for the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 next week, led by Jill Scott”s “The Light of the Sun,” which looks like a lock to come in at No. 1.

The title, her first chart topper, is on her own label, Blues Babe, following her departure from Hidden Beach. The set is poised to sell 135,000 copies. Coming in at No. 3 is Bon Iver”s second set, “Bon Iver.” That”s a far superior position than Bon Iver”s debut, “For Emma, Forever Ago,” which peaked at No. 64.

Country singer Justin Moore”s “Outlaws Like Me” looks good for No. 5, while “Weird Al” Yankovic”s “Alpocalypse” is in a tight race with Pitbull”s “Planet Pit” to bow at No. 8.

As far as returning faves, after dropping to No. 3, Adele”s “21” will likely bounce back to No. 2 with sales of up to 105,000.

Jackie Evancho”s “Dream With Me” drops from No. 2 to 4. This week”s No. 1 set, Bad Meets Evil”s “Hell: The Sequel” drops to No. 6, while Lady Gaga”s “Born This Way” falls to No. 7. Jason Aldean”s “My Kinda Party” slides 5-10.