MGM

In mid-March, following an indefinite delay due to renewed allegations of sexual misconduct, director Bryan Singer was booted from a long-gestating adaptation of the Marvel Comics property Red Sonja. Little has been heard about the Millennium Films project since, but that all changed on Friday when Deadline broke the news that Transparent creator Jill Soloway had signed on to direct in Singer’s place.

According to the report, Soloway’s “bold new take” on the comic book property was so well received that it “already has studios approaching Millennium” for a stake in the project. Then again, the optics of the Transparent showrunner, who booted star Jeffrey Tambor following his own allegations of sexual misconduct, seems to be helping too.

“I can’t wait to bring Red Sonja‘s epic world to life,” the director said in a statement to Deadline. “Exploring this powerful mythology and evolving what it means to be a heroine is an artistic dream come true.”

While most audiences will probably know the character from the 1985 film adaptation starring Brigitte Nielsen and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Red Sonja comics have been a staple for decades. As Deadline notes, the character “originated as a comic book heroine in the 1970s and has appeared in hundreds of comic books over the decades, with Dynamite Entertainment still publishing them today.”

(Via Deadline)