Jim Carrey fires back at Fox News over anti-NRA ‘Cold Dead Hand’ dust-up

Not gonna bog down into a political debate on the gun thing here. The liberal-minded will bang its head against a brick wall and the conservative-minded will decry the gall of another sect knowing what’s best and it’ll just be grossly, pathetically predictable.
That said, Jim Carrey’s recent “Cold Dead Hand” video at Funny or Die taking the piss out of the National Rifle Association and its late leader actor Charlton Heston was, well, hilarious. Carrey has been outspoken about magazine limits and an assault rifles ban ever since the debate caught fire again in the wake of the Newtown, Connecticut massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December.
As a result, like clockwork, Fox News has breathlessly attacked the comedian as of late, and all of that scrambling has been almost as funny as the video itself. “He is probably the most pathetic tool on the face of the earth,” Fox’s Greg Gutfeld spat out, like some middle school bully scrambling for a good comeback. “I hope his career is dead and I hope he ends up sleeping in a car the way his life began.”
Well, Carrey has a thing or two to say about that and returned fire this week with the following statement.
“Since I released my ‘Cold Dead Hand’ video on Funny or Die this week, I have watched Fux News rant, rave, bare its fangs and viciously slander me because of my stand against large magazines and assault rifles. I would take them to task legally if I felt they were worth my time or that anyone with a brain in their head could actually fall for such irresponsible buffoonery. That would gain them far too much attention which is all they really care about.
“I’ll just say this: in my opinion Fux News is a last resort for kinda-sorta-almost-journalists whose options have been severely limited by their extreme and intolerant views; a media colostomy bag that has begun to burst at the seams and should be emptied before it becomes a public health issue.
“I sincerely believe that in time, good people will lose patience with the petty and poisonous behavior of these bullies and Fux News will be remembered as nothing more than a giant culture fart that no amount of Garlique could cure.
I wish them all the luck that accompanies such malevolence.”
If you missed the Funny or Die sketch, check it out below. My favorite bit: “Clearly Sam Elliott.” Meanwhile, Carrey’s film “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” is currently floundering at the box office, so maybe that’s some solace for poor Mr. Gutfeld.
You can download “Cold Dead Hand” at iTunes if you want. It’s catchy.
I’ll respect your desire to steer clear of the gun debate here (a debate on which I’m actually much more moderate than most on my side of the aisle), and merely remark that Carrey is very, very off-base in his characterization of Fox News.
I’ve learned a long time ago not to let the political beliefs of famous people interfere with my appreciation of their work. After all, if I have left-wing friends, why can’t I like left-wing actors? I usually enjoy Jim Carrey and consider Liar Liar one of the funniest movies I’ve seen. That said, I do think Greg Gutfield got the best of him here and I don’t think the unfunny Funny or Die video is a bright moment for Carrey. His appearance in the ultraviolent upcoming Kick Ass 2 isn’t doing much to help his case either.
“I’ve learned a long time ago not to let the political beliefs of famous people interfere with my appreciation of their work…I do think Greg Gutfield got the best of him here…”
Oh yea, he really nailed Carry…Calling him a the most pathetic tool on earth and hoping he goes penniless for expressing his opinion. The nerve.
Hopefully next time he’ll get really tough on Carry, maybe call him a poopyhead or something. We can only hope…”Right”.
Who’s Greg Gutfield?
Actually, Carey is not off base whatsoever in his characterization of Fox News. They are simply a propaganda machine for the most conservative and moronic of Republicans, and their “news” topics and presentation largely reflect this. In no way is Fox a legitimate source for news information. To even entertain the idea that they are is ludicrous.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
Jims just trying to help fox out
Greg Gutfield isn’t that Gilbert Godfrieds little brother. Oh ya I saw him in……….. oh wait NOTHING!
Nick are you kidding me??? Look at ABC and NBS. There not even close to news channels. Completely 1 sided. At least fox does report on news.
That video’s hilarious. He’s spot on about Fox News as well, although to be fair I don’t think MSNBC is much better.
ALL cable news is shit, and local news is shit condensed.
“The canyon on dismay” gets me every time.
I have to admit that I can’t stop watching the part where he’s “Clearly Sam Elliott” – hysterical.
I hear Canada is missing another idiot….
Come on up to Canada then and we can teach you the ways of the idiot! It starts with a big Canadian steel toe in your fat American gob. You see you wouldn’t come here and talk like that because that would mean you would have to leave your gun at home and then be forced to have a fair fight like a man! PUSSY
Bring it on Nutz. YOu most likely dont even know how to fight. What a joke. YOu know what?? Its a good thing the only great things that come out of Canada is O’Conner and molasses for if you guys really had something we wanted we would come up there and take it. Put your boot up americans asses???? Are you kidding me??? YOu guys up there is a bunch of pussies. Get it right. Cowards that get there protection from your big brothers in the south. Defend Jim carrey if you want doesnt make a difference to me. But I will say you guys up there in Canada dont understand our country and our constitution. therefore you shouldnt get involved. And Your friend Jim has an armed guard with him. How does he have the right to talk about gun control????
This thread is a perfect example of why the rest of the world prefers Canada over the US. But of course you think you are too amazing to accept this. Keep living the dream you ignorant moron.
You know DEESNUTZ is Jim Carrey right.
Ted Cruz?
Getalife I assume your canadian. :):) That would explain your stupid comment. You just dont get it. Of course they love Canada because your all a bunch of suck asses. America is the only country that will stand up. When has Canada ever led anything??? Stood up to anyone??? Never that I can recall. America is who all the appressed yells for to please help. Then we help and we are the bad guys. Keep thinking like you do.
Let`s remembert what happened the last time America tried invaded Canada? Oh yea we kicked your asses.
Just the fact we have universal health care makes Canada a more progressive country period. Your Army has the worlds largest Air Force, your Navy has the second largest, your entire military is larger then the top ten combined, seven or eight of those are your allies.
Universal health care for `Mericans not a priority.
No you didn’t England did. Canada just was there.
jimmer first of all if you believe we coundnt roll over your shitbox country in one day your dumber than I already think you are. Second as for your progressive crap. Almost everyone I work with is from Canada and England. Both are always complaining about paying right at half of there pay to the government for your so called free healthcare. At least the English guys are smart enough to have moved to Spain to avoid your progressive attitude.
@deesnutz – “You see you wouldn’t come here and talk like that because that would mean you would have to leave your gun at home” That’s actually not true. You aren’t allowed to have a gun in your own country but I take 1 up there every year to hunt. It’s kinda fu**ed up that you can’t have a gun but a foriegner can. Also it’s deeZnutz<-just sayin' you even stole an old American slang for your name.LOL!
He just seems to be desperate for media and who can get past the fact that this is a guy who talks out his ass.
So who does that make you? The ASS Whisperer?
I hear Canada is missing another idiot… it’s fortunate for them that they have so many to spare.
Is that a slam on MY COUNTRY? Whatever are you implying?
Ha have you looked in the mirror lately? Or gone outside? Ya America is doing just great! haha hate hate hate. Don’t make us come down there and teach you how to be polite
Please do. I’d love a lesson in politeness from you.
Jim is an idiot anyway, move to England if you don’t like it, my gun and I will be just fine without you, I won’t be watching anything else you act in, there will be a price to pay for your loud mouth.
“…there will be a price to pay for your loud mouth.”
What price is that? The pennies you make at the drive-thru? You morone.
Who’s the real MORON here Smitty morone? At least Roger has pennies he’s earned unlike your state “entitlement” check you probably leach off of the working class! Liberal puke…
@LIBTARDS:
I’m proud of my entitlement checks and so is your mom!
Marriage is between a man and a woman, not between a man and his gun.
@libtards – you keep that head right up your ass,, douche.
[www.slate.com]
i don’t think its very tasteful to make fun of a dead man…no matter your views or whatever.
what does the size of Charlton’s penis have to do with anything?
Yet you probably had a big party the day they killed Osama! hypocrites
Deeznutz is that the best you can do?? Compare a man that has done many good things in his life to a terrorist that has killed thousands. You are a stupid prick.
Dear Jim Carey, politics is not your game… you should stay with comedian.
OMG that was totes funny you should do stand up^^^
Your even better than JIM……….NOT!
What do you do for a living?
How would you like it if every time you expressed your opinion, someone said “Stck to wat you do!”?
Is he even a United States citizen? If not he should keep his damn mouth shut, or go home.
Guess what idiot Americans you are not the only people in this world and the rest of us have opinions that count as well. Most of us have the opinion that you guys are idiots WTG!
Deeznutz you can lick my american nutz. Your a joke. You canucks talk about how much we are idiots and gun clinging goofballs but you fail to remember your safe because of us. You get alot of military equipment free of charge from US. You my prick friend are a joke. And about your steel toe boot Please try that on me. You will be eating your own boot.
Oh see your Constitution allows him freedom of speech. He can say whatever he wants, thats the country you live in `Merica. You thnk your #1 but the wolrd sees you as a bunch of #2`s tee hee.
You are not getting the point jimmer.
I already did. Is he even a citizen of the United States, if not he should keep his mouth shut or go home.
BTW maybe you should go home to whatever country you came from! Euro Americans are immigrants you idiot
Yeah the world should follow America’s example and keep out of the affairs of foreign countries.
I want to thank FOX for making this into a big deal. Otherwise I would have missed this video. Hilarious. It’s the best thing Jim Carrey has done in years.
As entertainment it is not close to his best work. As a political tool it will only whip up the already converted.
Its funny watching these left wing nut cases become unglued when they are contested verbally beat up. No sticks and stones here. These idiot actors think they have a legitimate voice when everything they do is a faux. Enjoy your money and leave politics to the politicians ,
I dunno that the people who think Ronald Reagan was the Messiah really have any room to talk on this point.
What I find much funnier than the video is the intolerance shown by Jim Carrey for anyone with a different opinion by complaining about their intolerance. Now that is hilarious.
And what I find funny is your intolerance of Jim Carey’s intolerance of other people’s intolerance… and on and on and on.
How is thinking a comedian is funny now considered intolerant?
LOL :) that video is pretty hilarious and it’s just about as funny to hear how faux news channel is going after him for it.
Real and pragmatic views is what Fox News is all all about
Why did you take my last comment down, Jim Carrey is not a US citizen and should keep his damn mouth shut or go home.
Are you Native American? I’m guessing you’re not! So shut your cake-hole you chimp loving cock muncher
He IS a US citizen…look it up
And btw 90% of US Americans came from England only a few hundred years ago. You and every US citizen are immigrants.
There was a bridge in London, the ‘old London bridge’, which stood for 600 years. The US is only 300 years old now. Don’t be so proud. Your history and success is from Europe, the US is a baby.
The drugs have finally taken the last cell of you tiny brain. So long JC. Next stop for you is the Obit’s.
We live in a democratic republic, and everyone has the right to express their opinion on important matters such as gun control, even comedians and actors. I own several rifles, and I know they are dangerous weapons, and I treat them as such. If you buy and flaunt weaponry so you can feel tough and manly, then there is something extremely wrong with you, and you need help.
Jim Carrey is a FUNNYMAN, no doubts here. Even poking fun as a crazed State Trooper in FIST OF FURY, Carrey cops a real attitude in ”Me, Myself & Irene” If he’s ever pulled over, he’ll never need help from the men & women in blue, he’ll just make them laugh at themselves.
Video was not funny , and Carrey s carear is pretty much on the decline . All you FOX haters out there keep making FOX the most watched news outlet by a mile . Thanx .
So did you expect him to make a big hit at the end of his career? Way to talk out your ass clearly your first orifice of choice
Actually Carrey is the one known for talking out his ass ( ace ventura ) But apparently you are a specialist also .
Re: Cold Dead Hand;
Saw the one finger “salute”…. Age or I.Q. girly boy???
No more JC movies for this American family.. What a disgrace this buffoon is. I wonder if he has the same anit-gun opinion about his armed body guards that protect his sorry ass..
Oh no! I am sure Mr Carrey is heartbroken that you wont be enjoying his films as you sit on your fat American ass and watch foot ball with you obese children eating a greasy bucket of Popeye’s chicken. Stupid Inbred put down the remote and pick up a book.
But now where will you and your brother go on dates?
I’d rather crush my own testicles in a vise than watch anything that that pathetic and sorry excuse for a human being, Jim “If I Only Had A Brain” Carrey, has to bloviate!
Commence the crushing you saddist. your comment shows us that you are highly edumacated haha I got a ggggggoogoooooooood brain
Carrey is probably dancing for joy with the publicity being generated courtesy of FOXNews
Could there be a possibility that Mr. Carrey, coming off a movie that just totally tanked at the box office , decided to create a video that would get him in good graces with Obama? Carrey assured homself that Jon Stewart, Bill Maher and Letterman would shower him with accolades.It was just a cute little video that Americans would love. What Carrey didn’t expect was a backlash. Glad to see some folks pushing back. Sorry Jim Carrey but this video might be what left of you’re fading career.
There’s a saying in show business: “There’s no such thing as bad publicity”. The mere fact that there is a backlash is a victory for both Carrey (career stimulated) and Fox executives – in the form of $$$. You (right) and I (left) are now on of the list of contributors to this. One could argue it does more damage to the right because it amplifies the voice of the Tea Party extreme, who undermined the Republicans in the last election because moderates felt foolish about believing their nonsense for so many years.
Yep. That’s how it works. When you make a movie that does badly, you have to do an Internet video or you’re not allowed to be an actor anymore. There is no such thing as a savings account. Congratulations on being so smart.
Why would Mr. Carrey concern himself about being in good graces with Obama? He is a concerned citizen who took an opportunity to view his opinion thats it. Your outdated constitution allows it.
@ Jimmer~
Obama?? Have you seen any of JC’s video about visiting the Whitehouse? Yes , they’re out there. Have you listened to JC’s comment of his overwhelming support for Obama? Boarders on total adoration. Has Carrey ever been invited to meet Obama. Not yet.
funny funny stuff from Jim Carrey – smile for my day – again – Fox news – i take cover from them!
Hey Carey, you really do suck. Do you really think it cool to attack a dead acting legend? Just trying to impress the other L.A. dip-shits, I guess. Go away, dude.
Heston was a hack! Learn to take a joke or bend over and take it dry you stooge
I thought the video was supposed to be anti-gun — and funny. It was making fun of a dead guy and dull and repetitious. That skit would have gotten 30 seconds on SNL — no wonder Mr. Carrey got his start on “In Living Color”.
He was cool when his girlfriend was Jenny McCarthy, but since she dumped him, not cool.
Maybe that video was supposed to be biting, but had all of the punch of Clint Eastwood’s empty chair bit at the RNC. Sad. Disappointing.
I suppose killing innocents in foreign lands is the only thing that gets a laugh around your place. eat dick
irritating format here – again – Jim Carrey – hilarious! fun stuff – – Fox – Taking Cover!
Jim Carrey has wasted his celebrity with this video and his reply. The gun issues aside, Carrey comes across as being mentally disturbed.
go back to canada, you idiot
Ya blame Canada! you stupid Americans you are the ones that wanted him so bad. How about this stay in America stop pushing your pathetic world domination fetish on our culture. Canada was great until you pathetic inbreds showed up
No one with even a moderate ability to discern spin from facts can possibly take fox news as a legitimate source of information on which to base their opinions. I mean really. C’mon now.
Actually Fox’s Greg Gutfeld is turning out to be the big winner. Greg’s 5 o’clock program is number one in its time slot on cable even beating NBC network. Red Eye is picking up ratings. And Amazon is reporting increase book sales of Gutfeld’s book . Oh and one more thing. Carrey’s last movie project has been declared “tanked” and will be nominated for a Razzie.
@Diane L
…what do ratings have to do with whether or not Fox News is accurate?
Conservatives have Fox.
Liberals have everything else.
Write a comment…Have you noticed that there are very few truly funny conservatives. At least ones that are funny on purpose.
I’m not trying to take pot-shots but I truly believe if a person is really conservative, by definition, they cannot be really funny
“He is probably the most pathetic tool on the face of the earth,” Fox’s Greg Gutfeld
Gutfeld should have said “FOOL” instead of “fool”. Canada is “missing another “IDIOT”! Has Carrey ever said or done anything that wasn’t foolish or stupid? Gutfeld got it right (as usual).
That’s a lot for an imitation actor to say all at once Carrey—On a scale of 1 to 10 in acting, you would OWE points as the lousiest actor to ever be projected onto a spit-wad filled movie screen…But then you already know that, don’t ya!
You show a lot of maturity for an eight year old. Well done young man.
I find it funny that all the conservatives are pissed because one comedian used his freedom of speech to say what’s on his mind. Its his opinion, I could reaaly not care about guns, if someone wants them, go for it, just don’t be an idiot with it. As for fox news, they are just pissed off that they are getting made fun of again because realistically, they are a bunch of fools on that station. Plain and simple.
Nobody is pissed. FOX is thrilled to have some non-story to make hay over on a slow news week. Carrey is thrilled to have some relevance after a disappointing movie release. Both parties are going to drag out the publicity and the fury for as long as they can like they are about to go head to head at wrestlemania.
And seriously…”Fux News”?! Carrey and Gutberg both need to work on their witty retorts.
If you want to make an impression on people like him stop buying or viewing his films…people like this only listen to their pocketbooks!
Jim Carey has turned out to be just another Hollyweirdo POS. What an idiot and moron.
An idiot AND moron. Wow. Your insults are redundant and also repeat themselves.
the video is not funny…makes no sense and is disguting.. I am or was a fan of Jim Carrey but if this is all he hasgot left in him…pititful..picking on a dead guy to get attention.. nd it really wasnt even funny He has real talent must have forgottne how to use it…
Jim Carrey is a washed up, vulgar, humorless, has been that insulted the 110,000,000 gun owners in this country as well as a truly respected deceased Hollywood star. He is a typical Hollywood ultra liberal coward insulting a wonderful talented man because he is dead. Every gun owner and moral person in this country should boycott anything involving this cheap shot artist.
go home and sit on your gun you like that
It is a fine thing to amuse oneself riling up the misinformed over at one percent Fox News . To see the restraint they apply to conflict is a predictable thing of mordant amusement .
Who cares about another one percent of the populations rancor ?
The ones that can feed and wash themselves apparently take great pride in the additional ability to post angry responses to most everything . Good for them , while they are posting , the extra large magazines at least are idle , but ready to take on imaginary foes from a small army to the latest Fox News alarum .
Carrey’s description of Fox News fits MSNBC, CNN, CBS, ABC and the pathetic people who profess to believe any of them. Their job is getting ratings nothing more. Oh, and Carrey is not all that funny unless you like your humor on a high school level.
I’m curious to see how many people he shoots in Kick-Ass 2.
Ben Gracey is apparently one of the many morons who can’t figure out movies aren’t real
I don’t care if he shoot 10,000 movies in his films, he has every right to be in favor of strict gun laws
Do you feel stupid now? You should
If Anthony Hopkins were to take a stand against serial killers and canabalism, that would make him a hipocrite, too, right?
Wait, so Kick-Ass 2 is a documentary?
Doh! Dont take him so seriously!
Wow, the nutters are all out in force here today.
The video was okay. The point’s valid. Claims that he has no right to comment because he’s Canadian despite the fact he is a dual citizen of both Canada and the US is cheap xenophobia.
okay, that was awesome.
What part about gun violence or any violence is funny?
Who are all these lunatics? I take it they have little interest in film.