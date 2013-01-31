Jim Carrey to rob banks in ‘Loomis Fargo’ from ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ director

01.31.13 6 years ago

Jim Carrey is ready to steal some laughs in the upcoming heist comedy “Loomis Fargo,” from “Napoleon Dynamite” director Jared Hess.

Relativity Media announced today that they have acquired worldwide rights to finance, produce and distribute the film, which is on track to commence shooting in North Carolina this April.  

Based on a true story, “Loomis Fargo” centers on a disgruntled bank employee (Carrey) who collaborates with his work crush and others to steal $20 million from the bank. The real trouble begins when the inexperienced crooks try to get away with the money.  

Based on an original screenplay by Emily Spivey (“Up All Night”), “Loomis” was written by Chris Bowman (“The Wrong Brother”) and Hubbel Palmer (“Humble Pie”). It will be produced by Lorne Michaels & John Goldwyn, with Danny McBride, Jody Hill (“Eastbound & Down”), Michael Aguilar (“What Happens in Vegas”) and Kevin Messick (“The Other Guys”) acting as executive producers.

Carrey will soon be seen next alongside Steve Carell in Don Scardino”s “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone” and Jeff Wadlow”s “Kick-Ass 2.” The last time he played an inept bank robber, the result was the 2005 flop “Fun With Dick and Jane.”

