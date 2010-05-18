20 years later: Jim Henson remembered

Do you remember where you were when Jim Henson died?
It’s a legitimate question for people my age, since Henson’s influence on my generation is impossible to overstate. It was twenty years ago last Sunday when the news broke that Jim Henson had died of pnuemonia, and I can say that in my case, it was one of the single most important events of my life.
Less than a month later, I was in a car, on my way to Los Angeles, ready to take my chances professionally as a writer and director. Obviously I’d spend much of my life thinking about moving to LA in an abstract sense, but it was the realization that mortality didn’t care if you were one of the most generous, good-hearted, positively influential people in the industry or not… when it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. If Jim Henson could drop dead unexpectedly, anyone could. And more than anything, it was the idea that I would never have a professional experience that involved him that motivated me to get moving. I guess some part of me always figured that I would find a way to work with or for Jim Henson. It just seemed inevitable.
Looking back now, I mourn the hole that his passing left in the entertainment landscape of the last two decades. We needed Jim Henson, even if we didn’t totally realize it when he was alive and working. Not just for his sense of humor or his dedication to education or even for his finely attuned moral compass, a genuine rarity in this industry. No, we needed him because he was fiercely devoted to original storytelling, the creation of characters, and the way technology enabled storytellers to build new worlds and do things that seemed impossible. He was a visionary, and he was ahead of most people in the rush to embrace digital tools both for post-production and for on-screen character work. It’s not just his films that we’ve lost in the last 20 years… it’s the ripple effect that his work would have had, and that’s where I think the entire industry has suffered for having lost him.
Why was Henson such an important figure in film and television and education? And why did his death cause me to move 3000 miles?
I’ll answer the second question first. I learned to read from Henson. I was part of the first generation of “Sesame Street” kids, and because of that show, I sat my astonished parents down one afternoon when I was three and read them a newspaper. They didn’t know I could read at all, and suddenly I was reading them entire sentences and paragraphs. Because of Henson, I entered kindergarten reading at a sixth-grade level. And if that was the only thing that I had taken away from his work, that would have been more than enough. But there was a deeper lesson embedded in that show that left a very deep mark on me, and that’s what I consider more important. On “Sesame Street,” there were no racial lines, no social barriers between people. Blacks and whites and Latinos and monsters and birds and puppets all lived and worked and played together, and that became the image of how society is supposed to work that I carried around with me. My parents were both raised in Memphis in the 40s and the 50s, and my grandparents were part of a pre-integration generation that held some very tough views on race. I was exposed to that as I was growing up, and my parents, who I would never call racist, still echoed some of those views as part of the way they were raised. For me, though, and for the generation raised on “Sesame Street,” racism wasn’t even an option. It just never made sense. “Sesame Street” didn’t preach about racism. It didn’t have to. It simply taught by example. It just showed the way things could and should work, and by doing it so casually, so matter-of-fact, it became part of the fabric of my own moral code.
Henson defined independence, creatively speaking, and he built an empire with characters he created. When he moved away from the safety of the Muppets, he never did it in ways people would expect. He made beautiful experiments like “The Storyteller” or new franchise properties like “Fraggle Rock” or grim fantasies like “The Dark Crystal.” It shouldn’t be surprising that Henson and George Lucas were drawn to each other. I think Lucas could have only benefitted from an ongoing creative relationship with Henson. I’m betting Henson could have pushed him to avoid many of the mistakes he’s made regarding both his relationship with his fans and with his own work. Their one big collaboration, “Labyrinth,” isn’t perfect, but it’s got personality and charm to spare, and I would imagine that the further they delved into digital character creation, the more they could have really set their imaginations free. And, yes, Jim Henson was a puppeteer, but he was also firmly devoted to the idea of digital filmmaking. In “The Jim Henson Hour,” the last major Muppet TV show he directly supervised, he created Waldo C. Graphic, an all-CGI character, one of the first attempted on TV, and I get the feeling that was just an experiment to see how to do it. Henson wasn’t about some slavish devotion to the tools for the sake of some fetish. He wanted to be a magician. He wanted to hide the performer in a way that made you believe in the character 100%, and digital tools were part of that.
What’s interesting to me as a fan of the man and his work is the way he continues to resonate through popular culture. Last year, a script for a movie called “The Muppet Man” topped the Black List, and I’m sure part of that is simply because of the emotional impact of reading about the life of Jim Henson. In the last week, we’ve heard news that the Spierig Brothers (the filmmakers behind “Daybreakers”) have signed on to make a “Dark Crystal” sequel, and the word today is that there was a read-through over the weekend of the new Muppet movie’s script, with the actual puppets and puppeteers participating. I’ve read the script for the film, written by Nick Stoller and Jason Segal, and there is a profound sense of love towards the characters on every page. The characters are just as much a part of the landscape today as they ever were, and if Stoller’s film works, I think we’re looking at a real revival for them.
But I’d like to see filmmakers do more than just continue the things that Henson did well. I’d like to see them do more than just bring his characters back. I would love to see filmmakers embrace his example, particularly at a time when all we get are sequels and reboots and remakes and reimaginings and regurgitations. Henson always moved forward. He believed in constant creation. He had more worlds to share with us, more lessons to impart, and that’s the example I wish people would follow. Henson believed in the new, and that was clear in everything he did. He knew how attached people were to Kermit and Burt and Ernie and Gonzo and Piggy and Fozzie and all of the great characters he created, but he also felt the urge to constantly push himself and the audience.
I moved to LA because his death scared me. It made clear to me just how precious life is and how short our time can be. But I also moved to LA because his life inspired me. He made clear to me just how important this work can be, and how big an impact it can have on an audience beyond mere entertainment. As his characters sang at the end of “The Muppet Movie”:
“Life’s like a movie, write your own ending
Keep believing, keep pretending
We’ve done just what we set out to do.
Thanks to the lovers, the dreamers, and you.”
Jim Henson was a giant, and the last 20 years, there has not been one day where his presence was not felt in this industry. As we acknowledge this sad milestone, let’s take the opportunity to try to live up to his example whenever possible.
Wonderful article, Drew. It’s great to see somebody give notice to one of the most influential figures of all time. I too grew up on Henson’s work. The Muppet Show, Sesame Street and Fraggle Rock were the first shows that I really got attached to as a child. I had several Muppet tapes that I watched endlessly. There was a Muppet Show book that I checked out of the library every week. Probably the oldest thing I own is a Gonzo doll that I got when I was about 3 years old. My love for the Muppets remains to this day. Even though I was only about 4 when he died, I still remember feeling a sense of sadness when the news came out. Henson had such a pure, hopeful outlook on life that he truly brought to life with his characters. Not only that, but he had a true sense of love for each and everyone of his characters. There’s a moment at the end of “A Muppet Family Christmas” where all the Muppets are singing and Jim looks out at them from the kitchen and says “I like it when they have a good time.” Still chokes me up to this day. Thank you for highlighting such a brilliant, but often overlooked, person.
Great article, Drew. My affection for Henson’s creations didn’t follow me outside of childhood (besides “Labyrinth”) but I was also too young to understand the impact his death had. Your article changed that.
Great article. The part about growing up with
Sesame Street taught you how racism just didn’t exist in your mind rings so true. I can say the same thing, it wasn’t until I reached junior high school that I could even fathom the concept of racism because it just wasn’t part of my mindset and I think shows like Sesame Street were a big part of that.
Drew-
This is an awesome essay. I was talking about Henson with someone on Sunday because of the sad anniversary. Did you see the Smithsonian exhibit last year? It was fantastic. It was Henson’s pre-Sesame Street stuff. I didn’t remember Mah Na Mah Na coming to quite the stunning end that it does when i was little!
I remember that day clearly as well. There were two celebrity deaths that day. The first one that came to my attention was Sammy Davis Jr. That was news, and it seemed like the biggest thing that would happen for the day. But then, it was sort of like when Michael Jackson died and he eclipsed Farrah Fawcett. Suddenly entertainment legend Sammy Davis Jr. was the minor story and everyone was (both on TV and in person) far more upset about Henson. Henson’s death felt like a loss.
And then at the next Academy Awards, it was sadly comforting that Henson got the unofficial “Loudest Cheer” award during the death montage.
Jim Henson KNEW what we (as his viewers and fans) wanted and NEEDED to see. The Muppets spoke to us. Nothing the Muppets have done in the past twenty years has felt like anything more than merchandising.
Hard to believe it’s already been twenty years.
Drew,
Wow, man… you really hit me in the heart, man. And I say this totally free of sarcasm and irony and everything… just pure sadness.
I remember Henson dying right before my 10th birthday which is in June (so do the math).
I grew up as all kids of the 80’s did, on Sesame St, not that retard purple tyranosaur or those moronic telebabies or the idiotic wigglies.
I actually learned shit when I was a kid. Not how to sing about stupid crap, or dance like an epileptic… I actually LEARNED because of Jim Henson.
My life is much better for it. My kids will never be subjected to the turn-your-brain-into-mush crap that’s out there now. They’ll watch Sesame St. And then DVDs of Fraggle Rock and The Muppet Show.
And they’ll go to school smarter than every one of the idiot kids who’s parents let them watch the wiggles and other crap like that.
Henson was my first teacher outside of my parents, and I want him to be my kid’s first teacher outside of their parents.
It’s time to start the music… it’s time to light the lights… it’s time to get things started…
Rest in peace, Jim Henson!
That was just plain beautiful. Even after 20 years, Jim Henson still counts as the only celebrity death that truly means something to me. If my influence on the world could be even a fraction of his, that would be magical.
And in response to your opener: I was in line at the local library when I heard the news.
Beautiful article. As soon as I read the first sentence, I could feel my chest tighten. To this day, I still mourn. Every time I watch an episode of the Muppets, or Fraggle Rock (yes, I’m an adult with no children and I still watch these shows) I miss him. Henson was such a dreamer, so optimistic about so many things. There is no one out there doing what he did today.
But at least Henson Co. is still up and running and maybe some of that magic will make a comeback. I’ve been enjoying the little viral videos they have done, I just hope more will come of them than a few Webby awards.
Lovely article, Drew. A creative genius is what Jim Henson was. Even in Hollywood where supposedly creative types are flopping all over the place, a talent like Jim Henson is a great great rarity. So persuasive and real is Kermit to me that, in the picture posted with this article, I don’t see Henson standing on some set with a puppet on his arm. I see Kermit standing next to some guy. Kermit is more real than his creator. How influential is Henson on me? A couple years ago I saw â€œTime Pieceâ€ a 1965 live-action short written and directed by Henson. Even though Iâ€™d never seen it before, the editing rhythms, animated sections, and direction felt intimately familiar. Itâ€™s almost a template for how Sesame Street was produced. As a child I remember having dreams that mimicked the visual jumble of a Sesame Street episode. In short: The way I process imagery on a subconscious level has been affected Hensonâ€™s filmmaking style. Does it get more influential than that? Jim Henson is sorely missed. I agree; there has been a void in cinema and all media because of his absence in the last twenty years.
[www.dailymotion.com]
I was watching C-SPAN yesterday asking myself what the hell was wrong with society. It may not be that Jim Henson isn’t in the world, but it is certainly that people aren’t living by his example.
Great Article.
I was 8, my Dad told us. It felt like losing a grandparent or a cool uncle.
I remember Sammy Davis Jr. dying the same day, and Jill Ireland soon afterwards. It was a sad couple of days there in celeb-death land. Henson meant alot to me too. This is a nice article.
I do remember a snotty dismissal of Bobby Darin by you when ‘Beyond the Sea’ came out, and to be frank-you were as clueless about Darin’s legacy as you are on-target about Henson. But we can’t all be fans of the same icons I realize.
Mack the Knife pallie. Check it out sometime. Darin had more talent in his left pinky than half of hollywood today. Henson too.
Fantastic article. Loved the muppets from before i could talk (I called it ‘maputo’ when I knew it was on.
Still fond memories and I love showing my kids movies that have the Henson mark of excellence.
Henson was magical. Proof is in how young the Sesame Street presenters still look! They presented when I was a child and they still look the same age…..and they definetly aren’t reruns.
Jim Henson’s death still haunts me to this day. My childhood was defined by Sesame Street, the Muppet Show, Fraggle Rock and all the other fabulous creations that came from his imagination. The Rainbow Connection will forever be my favorite song and I can hardly listen to it without getting emotional. I don’t have children, but if I do, I will make sure they know of him and his work.