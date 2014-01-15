Jimmy Fallon and Bruce Springsteen parody Christie’s traffic jams

NEW YORK (AP) – Gov. Chris Christie’s favorite rock star had something to say about the bridge scandal that’s cost a couple Christie loyalists their jobs.

Appearing on NBC’s “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” Bruce Springsteen joined the comedian in a “Born to Run” parody called “Gov. Chris Christie’s Fort Lee, New Jersey Traffic Jam.”

Fallon sang, “They shut down the tollbooths of glory ’cause we didn’t endorse Chris Christie.”

Clad in matching sleeveless denim shirts, red bandannas and sunglasses, the duo sang, “You’re killing the working man/who’s stuck in Governor Christie’s Fort Lee, New Jersey traffic jam.”

Christie considers himself among The Boss’ biggest fans and said he wept after he got a hug from Springsteen at a benefit concert for Superstorm Sandy victims in 2012.

