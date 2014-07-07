Jimmy Fallon brings you a Neil Young cover of ‘Fancy’ you never thought was possible

If Jimmy Fallon has shown anything during his reign on “Late Night” and now “The Tonight Show” is that he's a master of finding new twists for current pop hits. Whether it's his unconventional acoustic performances with the Roots, history of rap lessons with Justin Timberlake or having guest stars take Hip Hop to Broadway (Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande), Fallon is blowing his talk show counterparts away.

Last night, Fallon found a surprising way to bring Iggy Azalea's smash “Fancy” to a new and, perhaps, older and younger audience at the same. Now, if you don't realize Fallon is singing as rock legend Neil Young do a google search. And if you don't know who the gents are who join him, Crosby, Stills & Nash, well…try wikipedia.

Check out the video embedded below. What would Iggy think?