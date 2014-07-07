Jimmy Fallon brings you a Neil Young cover of ‘Fancy’ you never thought was possible

#The Tonight Show #Iggy Azalea #Jimmy Fallon
07.08.14 4 years ago

If Jimmy Fallon has shown anything during his reign on “Late Night” and now “The Tonight Show” is that he's a master of finding new twists for current pop hits.  Whether it's his unconventional acoustic performances with the Roots, history of rap lessons with Justin Timberlake or having guest stars take Hip Hop to Broadway (Anne Hathaway, Ariana Grande), Fallon is blowing his talk show counterparts away.

Last night, Fallon found a surprising way to bring Iggy Azalea's smash “Fancy” to a new and, perhaps, older and younger audience at the same.  Now, if you don't realize Fallon is singing as rock legend Neil Young do a google search. And if you don't know who the gents are who join him, Crosby, Stills & Nash, well…try wikipedia.

Check out the video embedded below. What would Iggy think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Iggy Azalea#Jimmy Fallon
TAGScrosby stills and nashFancyIggy Azaleajimmy fallonNeil YoungTHE TONIGHT SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP