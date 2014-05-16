Jimmy Fallon Challenges Jennifer Lawrence To A ‘Box of Lies’

#The Tonight Show #Jennifer Lawrence #Jimmy Fallon
05.16.14 2 Comments

Of all the games Jimmy Fallon and his guests play on 'The Tonight Show,' perhaps the creepiest is Box of Lies. You can almost here Brad Pitt yelling 'What's in the box!?!' as Jimmy and Jennifer take turns opening mysterious packages. The goal of the game is to correctly guess whether your opponent is lying or telling the truth about the bizarre items inside each numbered box. The first person to two points, wins. You'd think Jennifer's Oscar winning acting skills would make her a shoe-in but keeping a straight face is harder than you'd think. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show#Jennifer Lawrence#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSBox Of LiesJENNIFER LAWRENCEjimmy fallonjlawTHE TONIGHT SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP