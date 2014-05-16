Jimmy Fallon Challenges Jennifer Lawrence To A ‘Box of Lies’

Of all the games Jimmy Fallon and his guests play on 'The Tonight Show,' perhaps the creepiest is Box of Lies. You can almost here Brad Pitt yelling 'What's in the box!?!' as Jimmy and Jennifer take turns opening mysterious packages. The goal of the game is to correctly guess whether your opponent is lying or telling the truth about the bizarre items inside each numbered box. The first person to two points, wins. You'd think Jennifer's Oscar winning acting skills would make her a shoe-in but keeping a straight face is harder than you'd think.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL