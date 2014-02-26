In the first lip sync battle of 'The Tonight Show' Jimmy Fallon was blown away by opponent Paul Rudd's skill set. As per the rules carried over from Fallon's stint on 'Late Night', each participant chooses two selections in secret and then does their best to really sell the passion of singing karaoke in front of millions of people while intimidating their competition into collapsing into fits of inept giggles.
Jimmy Fallon Concedes To Paul Rudd’s Superior Lip Sync Skills
02.26.14
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With