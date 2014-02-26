Jimmy Fallon Concedes To Paul Rudd’s Superior Lip Sync Skills

In the first lip sync battle of 'The Tonight Show' Jimmy Fallon was blown away by opponent Paul Rudd's skill set. As per the rules carried over from Fallon's stint on 'Late Night', each participant chooses two selections in secret and then does their best to really sell the passion of singing karaoke in front of millions of people while intimidating their competition into collapsing into fits of inept giggles.

