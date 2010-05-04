Jimmy Fallon will host the Emmys

NBC has dipped into its late-night talent pool and recruited Jimmy Fallon to host the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Due to NBC’s NFL commitments in September, this year’s Emmy telecast will air on Sunday, August 29 and, for the first time, it will air live coast-to-cost, starting at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT.

The “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” host sounded overjoyed in NBC’s official press release on Tuesday (May 4).

“Hosting the Emmys has been a dream of mine ever since they told me I was doing it,” Fallon states.

The Emmys rotate between the four networks. The past two times NBC aired the Emmy telecast, Conan O’Brien hosted. We somehow doubt that he was seriously considered this year, prompting NBC to turn to Fallon, who has been riding on a wave of increasingly positive press for his work on “Late Night.”

“Jimmy was the natural choice as one of the most promising and likable young entertainers who will now have the chance to display his many talents on television’s biggest night,” states Paul Telegdy, NBC’s Executive Vice President for Alternative Programming. “His proven skills as a comedian and host — as well as his openness to new ideas — will fully engage audiences and ultimately deliver a lively Emmy telecast.”

In addition to his late-night hosting credit and his experience with live television from his time on “Saturday Night Live,” Fallon’s award show credits include two tours hosting the MTV Movie Awards and a stint as MTV Video Music Awards host.

“Jimmy Fallon provided one of the most memorable and talked about moments from last year’s Emmy telecast,” states John Shaffner, Chairman and CEO for the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “He is a bright, insightful and energetic entertainer who made his name performing on live television, and we welcome him to host our annual celebration of great television as the show returns to broadcasting live coast to coast.”

Adds Emmy telecast executive producer Don Mischer, “Jimmy has many talents. He can sing, he can dance, he does impersonations, and he does it gracefully and with ease. I think he’ll make a terrific host and we are really looking forward to working with him.”

The nominees for the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced on Thursday, July 8.