Jimmy Fallon will officially replace Jay Leno on ‘The Tonight Show’ in 2014

After roughly a month of speculation, NBC’s “Tonight Show” succession plan is official: Jay Leno will end his 22 season “Tonight Show” run in Spring 2014 and he will be replaced by Jimmy Fallon.
NBC made the formal announcement on Wednesday (April 3) morning, wrapping up a lengthy period of scuttlebutt and rumors surrounding the network’s late-night programming crown jewel.
“Jay Leno is an entertainment icon, making millions of people laugh every weeknight for more than 20 years,” blurbs Steve Burke, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal. “His long reign as the highest-rated late-night host is a testament to his work ethic and dedication to his viewers and to NBC.”
Based on Burke’s additional press release statement, it sounds as if “spring” could be early next year.
“We are purposefully making this change when Jay is #1, just as Jay replaced Johnny Carson when he was #1,” Burke adds. “Jimmy Fallon is a unique talent and this is his time. I”m thrilled he will become the sixth host of ‘The Tonight Show” at exactly the right moment, in conjunction with our coverage of next year’s Winter Olympic Games from Sochi, Russia.”
The Sochi Olympics will run from February 7 through February 23 next year, if you’re marking your calendar.
As expected, “The Tonight Show” is moving to New York City as part of the tradition and will be executive produced by Fallon’s old “Saturday Night Live” mentor Lorne Michaels.
In the release, Leno states, “Congratulations Jimmy. I hope you’re as lucky as me and hold on to the job until you’re the old guy. If you need me, I’ll be at the garage.”
Adds Fallon, “I”m really excited to host a show that starts today instead of tomorrow.”
NBC says “Programming plans for the 12:35 a.m. (ET) time period currently are in development and will be announced soon,” but recent reports have linked Seth Meyers to the gig.
Regarding the “Tonight Show” gig, NBC’s press release says, “Leno has hosted ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’ since taking over the reins from television icon Johnny Carson in 1992.”
Actually, Leno has hosted “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” since March 2010, when he took over the reins from Conan O’Brien, who took over the reins from Jay Leno in 2009.
And the difference between now and a couple of years ago? Were you just trying to shit in Conan’s cornflakes specifically? *facepalm* Leno. You suck SO HARD.
The difference between now and a couple of years ago is that NBC doesn’t have to worry about Jay jumping ship to ABC, since Kimmel is already there.
I’m sure Internet nerds will be dancing in the streets over this news because of their unending feud with Jay Leno, but if I can just speak pragmatically here, this is a risky move on NBC’s part. I know they feel like their hand was forced in part due to the competition for the younger demographic from several different networks (especially Kimmel, now in the same timeslot over at ABC), but they’re talking about the future of The Tonight Show like it’s a given that The Tonight Show has a future. The landscape has changed dramatically and will continue to do so, and it’s anybody’s guess what it will look like 10 years from now. Killing the golden goose in the hopes that you’ve found a younger, hipper, golder goose seems a little… reactionary. But that’s showbiz, I guess. I wish Fallon all the luck in the world and am glad he’s hanging onto The Roots, but I’ll probably be watching Conan on TBS.
I also know that this is showbiz and has been since its inception, but I love that the NBC execs denied this news up and down for months and will now just act like none of that ever happened.
I see your point Chris, however Fallon’s salary is much cheaper than Leno’s. I’ve heard it’s only 1/3 of what Leno brings in. So if Fallon brings in the same ratings as Leno or better, he will be seen as a more profitable golden goose to the NBC execs.
I look forward to Jay Leno taking the reigns of the Tonight show back in 2014. Only two questions remain: what network will Jimmy Fallon end up on and when will Bill Carter’s new book be released?
Congrats to Jimmy and no, Leno will not be pulling a Conan on Jimmy. He’s got Lorne behind him and that’s pretty powerful.
Time for Jay to move on. Loving what NBC is doing especially bringing it back to New York where it should be. Can’t wait to see the new show! Congrats Jimmy!!
Not to mention that Fallon will make certain to get a timeslot guarantee.
Nice catch Dan; great last line! They are rewriting history by leaving out Conan from the Tonight Show past. Do you know if Late Night will stay in NY?
BDub – If “Late Night” remains a Lorne Michaels-produced show with Seth Meyers hosting? Yes. I’d assume it will remain in NYC. If that somehow ceases to be the case? They may see some advantage to shifting West for talent availability. But I’d assume it will be Michaels-produced and in NYC…
-Daniel
Well, they also mentioned in the press release that Fallon will be the 6th host of The Tonight Show, so they’re not ENTIRELY rewriting history
Dan – Thanks. If the plan is to compete with Kimmel, keeping one of the shows in LA wouldn’t be a terrible idea talent availability-wise.
Rugman11 – Good point.
