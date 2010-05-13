Jimmy Kimmel celebrates ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ in primetime

ABC is giving Jimmy Kimmel a full primetime special dedicated to the June 30 release of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

Titled “Jimmy Kimmel Live: Twilight Saga: Total Eclipse of the Heart,” the special will air from 10:01-11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

ABC boasts that this will be the only joint primetime appearance by “Twilight” stars Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. And if that’s not enough, co-stars Dakota Fanning, Bryce Howard and Xavier Samuel will be on-hand, plus “special guests.”

Kimmel will sell his soul to the devil — or, we guess, to the werewolves and vampires — in exchange for exclusive “Twilight” content and more.

Eagle-eyed ABC scheduling freaks will note that June 23 was supposed to be the airdate for the penultimate episode of the summer burnoff for the mystery dud “Happy Town.” Instead, the episode titled “Dallas Alice Doesn’t Live here Anymore” will be pushed to June 30 and the season [series] finale of “Happy Town” will air on July 7.

Kimmel’s next dedicated special will be a May 23 episode dedicated to the conclusion of ABC’s “Lost.”