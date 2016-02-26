Jimmy Kimmel gets movie stars to read in latest ‘Mean Tweets’

The Oscars are on Sunday, so Jimmy Kimmel Live is celebrating with another edition of its “Mean Tweets” segment, where famous people read nasty things said about them on Twitter.

In this Movie Star edition, everyone from George Clooney to Cate Blanchett read the mean things random Twitter people announced to the world about them.

My favorite is probably Richard Dreyfuss deliberately misreading Jaws as “Jews,” but Susan Sarandon laughing at someone's comment about how her “big fat saggy boobs” are always in his/her face, and then tossing off an “aw, you wish,” is a close second.