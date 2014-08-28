Jimmy Kimmel proved that a real “Friends” reunion would look stupid

Kimmel's viral sketch reuniting the female cast “established once and for all how stupid this reunion would be by demonstrating how stupid this reunion would be,” says Verne Gay. “The characters are older (much older), and those who played them are stars in their own right, with their own bodies of shows and movies — most of all, the lead female characters. They've moved on, and so should fans.”

Joan Rivers was reportedly put in a medically induced coma

The NY Daily News reports doctors plan to take Rivers out of the coma this weekend to determine how much damage was caused when she went into cardiac and respiratory arrest during a routine doctor”s visit. UPDATE: Melissa Rivers says her mom is “resting comfortably.”

Explaining David Chase”s “Sopranos” revelation that wasn”t a revelation

“The Sopranos” creator appeared to confirm the ending to Vox, but that isn”t the same as actually confirming the ending. PLUS: Chase wanted to leave fans in limbo.

Ed Helms to visit “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

He”ll play a USPS inspector.

“The Leftovers” should learn a lesson in subtlety from “Rectify”

One show was subtle in the way it built up to a transfixing two hours, the other was unsure of what it wants to do or who its characters are.

When The New York Times writes about Brooklyn, it often mentions “Girls”

The HBO series has become a defining cultural benchmark of modern Brooklyn, name-dropped in articles about landlords, bar reviews and political intrigue.

“Dating Naked” couple weds

The VH1 reality show has produced its first married couple.

Examining the state of black cast members on “SNL”

Sure, “Saturday Night Live” has three black cast members. But, says Wesley Morris, Maya Rudolph”s “dynamism and sense of showbiz hasn”t been replaced, either. And it”s left a bitterness in the culture that you felt in last year”s complaints about there being no black women on the show. You felt it in the writer Leslie Jones”s shocking 'Weekend Update' editorial in which she speculatively raged about her sexual undesirability as a big, black woman. It was both a moment of comedy and cultural expurgation. Her rant was as much about her as it was about the working conditions of her employer.” PLUS: Graphing “SNL” ratings, “SNL”s” most essential/inessential musical guests, how Nasim Pedrad auditioned and left “SNL,” Sasheer Zamata gives advice from a grown woman, and examining “SNL” movies.

Remembering Phil Hartman, “The Glue” on “SNL”

With a biography on Hartman due out next month, it”s hard to explain why he was one of “SNL”s” most important cast members. Part of it, says Bryan Curtis, was “the unusual nature of Hartman”s talent. Hartman was so good at playing smarmy, air-quoting, golden-voiced sharpies – '20 percent droid,' said the writer Robert Smigel – that it”s difficult to catalogue all the comic notes he left behind in the universe.” PLUS: Remembering Hartman”s “Simpsons” characters, including Troy McClure.

“Ground Floor” returns Dec. 9 in a new timeslot

The Bill Lawrence-produced TBS comedy will air Tuesdays at 10.

ABC”s updates its mysterious “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” billboard

The billboard in L.A. now features Agent Coulson and the show”s new timeslot.

CBS reveals details of its season premieres

Read descriptions of the new fall episodes.

Oprah Winfrey Network launching a YouTube series

Celebrity guests will be interviewed on “Who Am I.”

Emmys snubbed “Sharknado”!

Here”s a belated “For Your Consideration” video.

Amy Sedaris on future “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert: “He has this whole bag of tricks people haven”t even seen yet”

“This guy can do anything,” she says of her “Strangers with Candy” pal, “and his reference level is so high. It”s going to be from talking to politicians to talking to reality TV stars, but he”ll be able to do it. It”s gonna be a good show.”

With retirement looming, Letterman is great again

Dave seems refreshed since announcing his retirement in April, says Mike Ryan. “Here”s a guy just enjoying his last few months on the job – with a renewed sense of purpose after vanquishing his rival, Leno.” PLUS: Paul Shaffer: “I”m not retiring, as many people have assumed.”

“Southern Charm” star”s U.S. Senate bid is accompanied by reality TV cameras

Thomas Ravenel, who”s attempting to unseat longtime U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, has a sign outside his campaign events warning: “You are being photographed . . . Please do not enter this area if you do not wish to appear.”

Watch “Grey”s Anatomy” star attempt and fail to explain medical terms

It”s a bonus feature of the 10th season DVD box set.

Whit Stillman”s Amazon pilot “The Cosmopolitan” is as good as his movies

The Paris-based pilot is retro-Stillman that is the spiritual heir to “Barcelona.” PLUS: Stillman explains how his pilot was cut in half.

New Dan Harmon “Harmontown” trailer revisits the Chevy Chase voicemail

It also features Harmon's “Community” stars.

“Bachelor in Paradise” star: We did not have a threesome

Says Jesse Kovacs: “The whole threesome thing, that didn”t happen.”

Kevin Spacey to take a “House of Cards” break for a 1-night-only concert performance

He”ll sing Billy Joel and Simon & Garfunkel songs at a Washington benefit to raise money for his foundation.

Allison Janney says of her 2 Emmy wins this year: “Television is a woman”s medium”

“I am proud to work in TV,” she says.

Naked extras on “Looking” get paid much more

While clothed non-union extras can earn $85.92 for eight hours, nude extras can earn $250 over the same period.

Will Forte”s beard has become bushier

The “SNL” alum has been growing his beard for Fox”s “Last Man on Earth.”

“Glee” vet Nolan Funk joins “Arrow”

He”ll play Felicity hacker ex-boyfriend from when she was at MIT.

NBC buys naked amnesiac drama “Blindspot” from Greg Berlanti

The FBI thriller focuses on a naked amnesiac discovered in Times Square with his name tattooed on his back.

Ranking Kevin Arnold”s “Wonder Years” romantic flings

Winnie Cooper is No. 5!

Corbin Bernsen is headed to “Scorpion”

The “Psych” star will play a Vegas casino owner.