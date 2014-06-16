Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Mean Tweets: NBA Edition #2’ is Truly Mean

Theory: Sports fans are the rowdiest trash-talkers on Twitter. Proof: this edition of “Mean Tweets” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” featuring basketball starsand the Twitter users who revile them. Poor Kris Humphries. Poorer Michael Carter-Williams. And poorest of all, Stephen Curry. Group hug, everyone.

