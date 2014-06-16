Theory: Sports fans are the rowdiest trash-talkers on Twitter. Proof: this edition of “Mean Tweets” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” featuring basketball starsand the Twitter users who revile them. Poor Kris Humphries. Poorer Michael Carter-Williams. And poorest of all, Stephen Curry. Group hug, everyone.
Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Mean Tweets: NBA Edition #2’ is Truly Mean
Louis VIrtel 06.16.14 4 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With