Jimmy Smits joining FX’s ‘Sons of Anarchy’

#Sons Of Anarchy
04.05.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Jimmy Smits, best known for lawmen roles on “NYPD Blue,” “The West Wing” and “L.A. Law,” is going to the other side. The Actor is joining FX’s biker drama “Sons of Anarchy” as a motorcycling gangbanger.

In a departure from his usual roles, Smits will play Neron “Nero” Padilla, a heavily tattooed and dangerous criminal mentor for Jax (Charlie Hunnam), according to Deadline.com.

He’ll join Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal and Mark Boone Jr. on the show.

Last time Smits played the baddie, as the villainous Prado on Showtime’s “Dexter,” he was nominated for an Emmy.

His NBC legal drama “Outlaw” was cancelled in 2010.

Are you excited for Smits to appear on “Sons of Anarchy”?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSJIMMY SMITSSONS OF ANARCHY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP