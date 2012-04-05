Jimmy Smits joining FX’s ‘Sons of Anarchy’

Jimmy Smits, best known for lawmen roles on “NYPD Blue,” “The West Wing” and “L.A. Law,” is going to the other side. The Actor is joining FX’s biker drama “Sons of Anarchy” as a motorcycling gangbanger.

In a departure from his usual roles, Smits will play Neron “Nero” Padilla, a heavily tattooed and dangerous criminal mentor for Jax (Charlie Hunnam), according to Deadline.com.

He’ll join Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal and Mark Boone Jr. on the show.

Last time Smits played the baddie, as the villainous Prado on Showtime’s “Dexter,” he was nominated for an Emmy.

His NBC legal drama “Outlaw” was cancelled in 2010.

Are you excited for Smits to appear on “Sons of Anarchy”?