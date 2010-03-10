Jimmy Smits sworn into Conan O’Brien’s NBC pilot

03.10.10 8 years ago

Jimmy Smits is standing up for the law again on television.

The former “NYPD Blue” and “L.A. Law” actor will be starring in John Eisendrath”s as-yet-untitled drama for NBC, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It”s centered on a Supreme Court Justice who quits to go into private practice and fight battles of constitutional injustice. It is being backed by UMS and Conan O’Brien’s TV production firm Conaco.

The Emmy-award winning actor also did a stint on another NBC show “West Wing” and played a recurring role on Showtime”s “Dexter.”

Smits is currently performing on Broadway in “God of Carnage” and appears in Rodrigo Garcia”s “Mother and Child,” which played at Toronto and Sundance and will appear in theaters this May.
 

