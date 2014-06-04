JJ Abrams Gave The Best Response To Leaked Star Wars Images

JJ Abrams is well known for keeping his movies on lock down. It's usually harder to find a mole on an Abrams set than to accurately estimate how many Sand People walked through the dunes of Tatooine (damn their single file trickery!). But with Star Wars, Abrams has finally met his match.
From set of Abu Dhabi to inside the prop department tasked with creating the space crafts for the new trilogy, a signed NDA is no match for the insatiable lust for any Star Wars news. So today, Abrams requested a cease fire while cheekily confirming news the Millennium Falcon will fly again.
Message from Episode VII director, JJ Abrams. #StarWarsVII pic.twitter.com/5GOl8fLRYF
– Star Wars VII (2015) (@StarWars_VII) June 4, 2014
That space-age dartboard is no dartboard. It's actually a Dejarik table. Specifically the Dejarik table played by Chewbacca and R2-D2 in 'A New Hope,' and spawning the iconic line, “Let the Wookiee win.”
What is Dejarik? No one knows! Despite enthralling children the world over for decades with what appears to basically be holographic chess with monsters, no official rules have ever been laid down for the game. Of course, in lieu of that stalwart fans have just made up their own.
But we need definitive answers. What was the fair move R2-D2 made that caused Chewie to go into a rage? What moves can each alien creature make? What are the rules? How many people can play? How do you win? Is there a professional Dejarik league in the galaxy? Abrams, you have a chance to lift the veil on this mystery. Tell us the secrets of Dejarik and for the love of all that is good, team up with Wizards of the Coast to make this into an over-priced board game I can purchase at Barnes and Noble!
Help us JJ Abrams, you're tabletop gamers' only hope.
Please don’t demystify Dejarik, JJ Abrams. Everything does *not* need to be explained.
JJ Abrams has made a lot of money not explaining things, I’m not worried.
It doesn’t say he’s going to do that and doesn’t imply that he will, so don’t start freaking out already. It seems a little early to start complaining about a movie when it’s barely begun shooting and you don’t even know anything about it.
The complaint was about the author of the article explaining the joke. The complaint was about the joke, the teller of the joke, or the movie. Even though explaining a joke usually make it less funny, I guess the comment that was left NEEDS to be explained. Geez.
dammit “wasn’t about the joke…”
or better yet why is there not a Dejarik facebook game O_o
“JJ Abrams is well known for keeping his movies on lock down.”
He’s also well know for having every single project start out great and end as shit, and for ignoring the underlying ethos of the projects past in order to generate cash.
Abrams isnt an artist, he doesnt care about his work. He’s in it for the money, and tht attitude shows thru his works in the way they never carry thru on their potential.
that being said doesn’t it make sense that if you satisfy the fans money WILL be generated?? LOL “If you build it, they will come.”
C-3PO not R2_D2!!!
R2 was the one playing – i think it was even C-3PO that said let the wookie win.. and i havent even watched ANH for a few years now– waiting to have a marathon before VII comes out
[www.youtube.com]