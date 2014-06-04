JJ Abrams Gave The Best Response To Leaked Star Wars Images

06.04.14

JJ Abrams is well known for keeping his movies on lock down. It's usually harder to find a mole on an Abrams set than to accurately estimate how many Sand People walked through the dunes of Tatooine (damn their single file trickery!). But with Star Wars, Abrams has finally met his match.

From set of Abu Dhabi to inside the prop department tasked with creating the space crafts for the new trilogy, a signed NDA is no match for the insatiable lust for any Star Wars news. So today, Abrams requested a cease fire while cheekily confirming news the Millennium Falcon will fly again.

That space-age dartboard is no dartboard. It's actually a Dejarik table. Specifically the Dejarik table played by Chewbacca and R2-D2 in 'A New Hope,' and spawning the iconic line, “Let the Wookiee win.”

Image Credit: Disney/LucasFilm

What is Dejarik? No one knows! Despite enthralling children the world over for decades with what appears to basically be holographic chess with monsters, no official rules have ever been laid down for the game. Of course, in lieu of that stalwart fans have just made up their own.

But we need definitive answers. What was the fair move R2-D2 made that caused Chewie to go into a rage? What moves can each alien creature make? What are the rules? How many people can play? How do you win? Is there a professional Dejarik league in the galaxy? Abrams, you have a chance to lift the veil on this mystery. Tell us the secrets of Dejarik and for the love of all that is good, team up with Wizards of the Coast to make this into an over-priced board game I can purchase at Barnes and Noble!

Help us JJ Abrams, you're tabletop gamers' only hope.

