Bad Robot gives the finger to aerial “leaks” with “Episode VII” Millennium Falcon video

#Star Wars: Episode VII #Star Wars
09.18.14

If you were online last week, you probably saw photos of the Millennium Falcon floating around. Taken “accidentally” during a fly-over – and then later less “accidentally” with a drone – blurry shots of the iconic ship spread faster through the galaxy than a Killik hive. 

JJ Abrams wasn't about to stand for that. If anyone was going to leak footage of the Millennium Falcon, it was going to be him, dammit! So that's what he did. He even upped the ante with an impressive Easter egg clinging to the underside of the hull. That's no moon…

Assuming Daisy Ridley – or any of the younger cast members – is the child of Han and Leia, on a scale of one to ten how embarrassed is she by her parents still cruising around in this “hunka junk?” Think about it, the Millennium Falcon is the equivalent of your dad still driving his 1960 El Camino because it has sentimental value. He met your mother while driving this car! Hell, you might have been conceived in it!

[Via ComicBook]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars: Episode VII#Star Wars
TAGSBAD ROBOTJJ ABRAMSMillennium FalconStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE VII

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP