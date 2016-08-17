The ‘Harry Potter’ empire expands: JK Rowling announces 3 new books

We've been talking about the original Harry Potter book as well as the most recent installment in the story, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child but…surprise! J.K. Rowling just announced not one, not two, but THREE new books about the wizarding world.

Rowling has recently said she's probably done telling stories about Harry but I suppose these don't count. Revealed on Pottermore (the official HP fan site) today, we now know we're getting a trio of eBooks focusing on the wizarding world we love so much. It's being called Pottermore Presents.

Pottermore Presents is a series of bite-sized eBooks that dig deep into the Harry Potter stories, with titbits taken from Pottermore”s archives and original writing from J.K. Rowling. The series offers Harry Potter fans added insights into the stories, settings and characters and were all lovingly curated by Pottermore.

When I first discovered Pottermore it was just before the big overhaul . The site was interactive and allowed you to not only rediscover the seven-book series but find out new information along the way. And while they eventually reinstated the sorting and offer new content all the time , I feel some fans who never got around to reading through the old site missed out on something special. So I'm really excited that some of that content, and more, will be included in these eBooks.

The three eBooks will be released on September 6 with covers by Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima. Pottermore says they're “the graphic design team behind the artwork of the Harry Potter films, otherwise known as MinaLima.” Each one will have a theme:

Hogwarts: An Incomplete and Unreliable Guide dives into the nooks and crannies of the beloved wizarding school itself, unfurling everything from details about the Hogwarts ghosts, to what happens when the Sorting Hat can”t decide on a student”s house. Short Stories from Hogwarts of Power, Political and Pesky Poltergeists explores the darker roots of the wizarding world. You”ll learn more about the troubles that faced the Ministry of Magic, the horrors of Azkaban prison and enjoy an entirely new original piece of writing by J.K. Rowling on Horace Slughorn. Finally, in Short Stories from Hogwarts of Heroism, Hardship and Dangerous Hobbies, Pottermore celebrates the colourful staff of Hogwarts. There”s more to discover about Care of Magical Creatures teacher Silvanus Kettleburn, as well as another new piece of writing from J.K. Rowling on Minerva McGonagall, and her involvement in the second wizarding war.

They're listed for $2.99 each on Pottermore .

While Cursed Child script book sales aren't anywhere near where Rowling's Potter novels usually are in sales ( and I've discussed possible reasons for that already ), I'm curious to see how these do. These are of course related to the stories we already know and personally, I love getting background information that fleshes out a story.