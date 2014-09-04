Joan Rivers and Mister Rogers: A Classic, Poignant ‘Tonight Show’ Moment

Almost the moment I learned of Joan Rivers' death today, my mind wandered to this heartwarming interview she conducted with children's TV pioneer Fred “Mister” Rogers in 1983 during one of her many guest-hosting stints on “The Tonight Show.” I love it because it shows a side of Joan we so rarely got to see – wide-eyed, and tender, and deeply vulnerable. Just try not to tear up when he sings to her (beginning at 6:10). It's a beautiful moment.

