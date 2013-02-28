John C. Reilly reportedly joining ‘Anchorman: The Legend Continues’

It looks “Anchorman: The Legend Continues” has added another big name to its assembly of stellar comic stars.

John C. Reilly will allegedly join the fun in an unspecified role. The sequel to the 2004 cult comedy hit already includes original cast members Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner and Christina Applegate, plus series newcomer Kristen Wiig. “X-Men” vet James Marsden will also appear.

According to Bleeding Cool, a casting agency in Atlanta — where the film is being shot — sent out a casting call reading, “Do you look like John C. Reilly? We”re seeking a caucasian male, 6″2?, any age. THIS SHOOTS TOMORROW, FEB 28th. Please submit your stats and 3 photos to TeachMan2ATL@gmail.com with the subject line JOHNNY DOUBLE.”

it sounds like the actor will be on set for at least a day or two, although it’s unconfirmed, and it’s likewise unknown how big of a role Reilly will play.

Reilly and Ferrell previously starred together in “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” They both also appeared in “Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie.”

Reilly recently supplied the lead voice in the Oscar-nominated animated hit “Wreck-It Ralph.”

“Anchorman: The Legend Continues” is scheduled to be released December 20.