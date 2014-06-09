James Cameron resurrects ‘Avatar’ star Sigourney Weaver for all three sequels

Sigourney Weaver is coming back from the dead.

The “Avatar” actress has been set for all three forthcoming sequels to James Cameron's sci-fi blockbuster, though she'll be playing “a different and in many ways more challenging character” than Dr. Grace Augustine, who died near the end of the first film.

“Sigourney and I have a long creative history, dating back to 1985 when we made 'Aliens,'” said Cameron in a statement posted to Deadline. “We”re good friends who”ve always worked well together, so it just feels right that she”s coming back for the 'Avatar' sequels. … We”re both looking forward to this new creative challenge, the latest chapter in our long and continuing collaboration.”

Speaking of sequels, Weaver recently expressed interested in making a fifth “Alien” movie, though there are currently no plans for another installment (though a “Prometheus” sequel is currently in the works).

Set to be filmed back-to-back-to-back, the three untitled “Avatar” sequels are currently slated for release every December between 2016-2018. The first film is the highest-grossing of all time, with a worldwide box-office total of more than $2.7 billion.

