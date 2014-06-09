‘John Carter’ director reveals logos for scrapped sequels: We ‘had big plans’

(CBR) While Disney”s plans for a trilogy were derailed when 2012′s “John Carter” failed so miserably at the box office, yesterday the film”s director Andrew Stanton showed on Twitter some possible logos for the rest of the series.

Noting they had “big plans,” Stanton teased what looks like a possible logo for the second film:

Could have been cool. Had big plans… pic.twitter.com/xtL0KuLyAf – andrew stanton (@andrewstanton) June 7, 2014

“The Gods of Mars” was said to be “in development” before the first movie hit theaters, adapting the novel by Edgar Rice Burroughs. It still has a page on the Internet Movie Database listing it as such.

A potential third film, “Warlord of Mars,” would have adapted Burroughs” third Barsoom book of the same name:

…That would have led to even bigger plans. pic.twitter.com/GCXet6iZ3g – andrew stanton (@andrewstanton) June 7, 2014

“They would very largely be contained to those books sequentially, Gods and then Warlord,” producer Jim Morris told SPINOFF back in 2012. “There”s a few little things that might traipse over the boundaries of those, but we wouldn”t bring anything in from the later books. If there was a trilogy of films, it would follow pretty much those books.”

I guess we can add these to the list of unmade sequels, like the second “Time Bandits” movie or the third “Star Wars” trilogy (oh, wait) …