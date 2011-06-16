‘John Carter’ gets a poster, but what movie is it trying to sell?

“John Carter” might technically qualify as the “longest-in-development” movie of all time. They’ve been trying to make a film version of the Edgar Rice Burroughs character since the very beginning of the film industry, and yet, for myriad reasons, the film that comes out next year represents the very first onscreen vision of the character and the world he lives in. Considering next year is also the 100th anniversary of the creation of John Carter, that seems astounding to me.
During the era where Harry Knowles was working to produce a version of the film with a round-robin of directors including Jon Favreau, Kerry Conran, and Robert Rodriguez, I watched a lot of the work they were doing, including production art and concept work, and the one thing that was obvious no matter who was in charge was that Barsoom and the world of John Carter is a rich feast for the right filmmaker, and it’s all a matter of how you choose to embrace all the opportunities laid out by Burroughs in the first place.
There was a day last year where I was on the Disney lot for a “TRON: Legacy” press event, and the entire time we were talking to Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, we were sitting in a room where the walls were absolutely papered with production art for “John Carter,” and I had trouble paying attention to the reason we were there. I’ve been so curious about this film not only because of the source material, but because director Andrew Stanton is making the jump to live-action here, and considering his track record so far with Pixar, that’s exciting.
Having said all of that, the poster premiere for “John Carter” almost completely deflated by enthusiasm, no easy feat. I think people are almost preposterously invested in marketing materials, and I watch some people on Twitter or Facebook or their own sites who go from hot to cold on films from commercial to commercial. “Well, that was a good commercial. Okay, I’m interested. Wait, that commercial wasn’t as good. Nope. I won’t see this. Hmm, that new poster may have changed my mind. I’ll see it. Oh, hold on, there was a sign on the side of a bus that I didn’t like at all. I will NEVER SEE THIS MOVIE.” it’s like a Mexican soap opera with each new piece of art. Even so, this poster seems to me to be such an amazing misstep that I almost don’t know what to say about it. Look at this and tell me what you think this film is about:
If that was fan art, I would call it bad fan art. And yet that’s a real poster that will really appear in real theaters to advertise a real movie that Disney hopes will make real money. That baffles me. You’ve got a huge world with aliens and monsters and space ships and sword battles and mostly-nekkid Mars ladies, and you choose to sell the movie with a picture of a guy who I vaguely recognize glowering at me in black-and-white behind some letters I don’t understand.
I know Disney was never going to sell this using a piece of Frazetta van art from the ’70s, and the argument has been made that selling pulp in the 21st century is not an easy thing. Even so, this poster doesn’t hint at genre or story or setting or anything else. I don’t think the character has enough mainstream recognition right now to just let his name speak for him, and dropping “Of Mars” from the title was just the first step in stripping this down to a confusing degree.
There’s a good interview with Stanton over at Hero Complex today, and it includes some new production art. I read what Stanton has to say, and it sounds to me like a guy who absolutely gets the material and will deliver a great version of it for the audience. But when I see how Disney is kicking off their campaign, I just don’t get it. I’m not even angry about it, because I don’t understand the choices they’re making. I’ll put the question to you… when you look at that poster, what does it say to you? Is there anything about that which makes you want to see the movie, or that even communicates what movie it is that they want you to come and see?
“John Carter” will open March 9, 2012.
Frazetta was my intro into JCFM. I had no idea about the vast world he lived in. I only knew the art work. I’m still looking forward to this, but the marketing is off.
This is just my opinion, but this reminds me how the marketed “Tron”. I was young enough back then, that I still wanted to see it since “Black Hole” had rocked my world. That sounded really bad, but you get what I mean….Anyway, Tron was very weak in marketing if you look back and the film’s gross suffered. I think John Carter is going to be a cult hit, but not a mass-market winner. I’ll still see it and hope a sequel will arrive 29 years later.
Looks like the generic crap they pump out for something like I Am Number Four instead of an exciting sci-fi fantasy film.
If they didn’t spell out the name, it could be about Jesus Christ. Or, the “M”–I guess that’s what the bottom letter is–looks like a phallus penetrating the gap between the J and C. This poster’s all over the map!
My guess is the studio figures that fanboys are already onboard for “John Carter,” so they want to rope the uber-lucrative teeanage girl audience. Remember the original “Rocketeer” poster? It was retro and modern at the same time…
It’s a cologne ad is what it is. Or a sports drink. And why market the ‘M’ if they cut the “of Mars” portion from the title?
It’s just a TEASER-POSTER, probably just to create a little buzz.
Let’s not discount the whole enterprise on one bland piece of art.
Well, yes, but they seemed to have missed the “tease” portion of tonight’s program.
They’re selling the logo, which will be highly recognizable from a mile away.
Good stories are about people. “John Carter of Mars” is about, first and foremost, John Carter. My guess is that’s John Carter. Ergo, the movie is about him. Also ergo, he’s the guy on the poster.
Well it does say “John Carter arrives…”, guess they know that’s enough for those familiar to start getting excited and start up the hype train. I mean, to a degree, it’s worked. Collider, Badass, Aintitcool, Comingsoon, DH, Latino Review etc etc all have an article with this poster as well, all pretty much saying exactly the same thing in their own way.
So I would assume this is a teaser to start the word… it’s over a year until it is released. Disney learnt first hand with Tron Legacy that you can throw all the advertising in the world at a film and it won’t make it sell.
Maybe this time they’re being cautious, or maybe even have that much confidence in the film they can afford to start slow. Either way, it’s still early, early days and this is enough for people who know what it is to get something out of it.
Still, it’s pretty shit.
It says that Disney is going to water down the original tone and content of the Burrough’s novels and it is going to be horrible..
That face is readily recognizable-it’s Taylor Kitsch. I know you know your stuff, but if you’re not being arch, maybe you need to expand your knowledge base of working actors & stop being so elitist. Kitsch was in WOLVERINE & Friday Night Lights the TV series as a reg. Commenter sruli has nailed it – most of us who know the story have be revved for a long long time. Time to draw the chick demo in too.
Remember when sci-fi and fantasy movies had PAINTED posters bursting at the seams with crazy monsters, explosions, square-jawed protagonists and busty women? Usually they were more exciting than the movies they were hyping, but it paradoxically seems like the better special effects have gotten in bringing elaborate fantasy worlds to life on the screen, the blander and more generic the pre-release promotional materials have become. I sometimes find myself wondering why movie studios even invest money in movie posters anymore…today’s posters make NO ONE interested in seeing the films in questions because the average filmgoer at the multiplex will literally have NO IDEA what the movie is about while staring at nothing more than a headshot of a familiar actor in front of a white (romcom) or black (thriller) background. Posters made sense back in the day because often they were the ONLY way to know something about an upcoming movie, but now that every trailer, TV spot and behind-the-scenes photo is dissected online within minutes of being made available, the idea of someone seeing a movie solely based on a poster seems kind of antiquated. I *love* a great poster design, but Hollywood just plain doesn’t know how to make them anymore.
It’s timid and probably agent driven. As much as audiences love the actors in movies, they love them through the stories they are in. Why one-sheets no longer evoke the stories they advertise is just mind boggling. I remember standing in theatre lobbies being mesmerized by posters as a kid. This looks like an ad for an energy drink from ESPN The Magazine.
I just can’t imagine how you can immerse yourself in all the John Carter stuff (stories, imagery, ephemera, etc.) and have this be the first public signal of your intentions. I love understated but this is obtuse.
What’s sad is that the MBA brigade will be looking to Green Lantern and its performance for how to manage the tone of this thing because that will literally be the only frame of reference they will be able to make matter in their minds.
Kitsch is NOT a recognizable name yet, regardless of what his fan base wants to WILL into being true. I am a big Friday Night Lights fan, love Kitsch’s work and I hope John Carter makes him a big star. But he’s absolutely not there yet. And that’s just a fact, not an insult. Probably why he got this job.
The good thing about the marketing mistakes is that they are happening NOW. Plenty of time for them to get serious. Hopefully Disney can be more mature and get on their game and not live in denial like so many fan boys and gals.
Because…Clear eyes and full hearts can’t lose. : ) Booyah!
There was actually a John Carter movie a year or two back from The Asylum, so this isn’t the first onscreen vision of the character.
For me personally, of I’m familiar with the material and I’ve been looking forward to seeing it in theaters, I’m gonna go and no amount of bad movie posters is gonna change that. This could have been the best poster ever made and it wouldn’t have done nothing for me because there is no investment for me to begin with. It was never on my list for must see movies and it won’t be unless I hear good word of mouth from moviegoers when released. Otherwise, I think its a bit too early to jump on the cynic train.
They’re first soft-selling the film to female audiences with a glamour shot of the male lead, while the otherwordly-looking letters hint at something in the sci-fi/fantasy realm without actually copping to it. Maybe the marketing folks figure they got the interest of young males guaranteed once the FX-heavy shots are released.