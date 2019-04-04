Paramount

Two years after the latest attempt to adapt the Japanese science-fiction animated series Cowboy Bebop was first announced, Netflix revealed on Thursday that its co-production with Tomorrow Studios had a cast. Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage), Daniella Pineda (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), and Alex Hassell (Suburbicon) were all included in the streamer’s announcement, as was series lead John Cho (Star Trek), who has signed on to play the lead, Spike Spiegel, in the new series. So yeah, people are losing it.

And when I write “losing it,” what I really mean is, “so unbelievably happy.” Cowboy Bebop, which is described by the press release as a “jazz-inspired, genre-bending story of a rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts, as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals,” is a hugely popular title. Hollywood has been trying to adapt it for years, but with subsequent controversies about alleged whitewashing in the casting of similar properties, it’s been a slow process.

Now that Cho, a Korean-American actor, has been cast in the project (alongside an incredibly diverse cast, to boot), it seems that most people’s worries have immediately transformed into social media-driven excitement.