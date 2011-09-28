John Fogerty to play classic CCR albums live

John Fogerty will play the Creedence Clearwater Revival”s “Cosmo”s Factory” and “Green River” in their entirely during a two-night run at New York”s Beacon Theater, Nov. 17-18.

Fogerty buffs will recognize the “hell freezes over” significance of this moment.

The two albums, first released in 1969 and 1970 respectively, included such now classic rock tunes as “Bad Moon Rising, ” “Green River,” “Who”ll Stop The Rain,” and “Up Around the Bend.” But as CCR fans know, a young and naive Fogerty signed away his publishing to Fantasy Records head Saul Zaentz.

Then, in one of the strangest moments in rock history, after Fogerty had moved on to Warner Bros., Zantz sued Fogerty, accusing him of plagiarizing himself. For years, Fogerty was so devastated by the fight that he refused to play any Creedence songs.

Fogerty re-incorporated CCR material years ago, but this will mark the first time he”s playing these albums front-to-back. In an even sweeter twist, Concord, for whom Fogerty recorded for briefly six years ago, purchased Fantasy and, in a great faith move, offered to pay Fogerty artist royalties on his CCR material.

In addition to performing the albums, he will play a bonus set of hits. Opening both shows for the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be Delta Spirit.