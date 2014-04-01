John Jarratt is back as Mick Taylor in new ‘Wolf Creek 2’ trailer

You can be forgiven if you don”t remember the original “Wolf Creek.” The Australian film directed by Greg McLean was first release back in 2005 and stars John Jarratt as Mick Taylor, a serial killer in the Outback. Now, in 2014, Jarratt and McLean are returning with “Wolf Creek 2,” and there”s a new trailer for the sequel.

If this look at the movie is any indication, you can expect to get all the screaming and yelling and blood and violence you could possibly want from the film. Plus, there is going to be a car chase or two and at least one explosion as well.

As for the man in question, well as Mick tells someone in the trailer (we don”t see to whom he”s speaking but “hapless victim” feels like a pretty solid guess), “In this world, there”s people like me and there”s people like you, and it”s up to my kind to wipe your kind out.”

Should the below trailer not be enough to whet your appetite, the synopsis for the movie is as follows: “Lured by the promise of an Australian holiday, exchange student Paul visits the notorious Wolf Creek Crater. His dream Outback adventure soon becomes a horrific reality when he encounters the site”s most infamous local, Mick Taylor (John Jarratt). When Paul attempts to flee, Mick pursues him across a hostile wasteland and eventually drags him back to his underground lair. After seeing the true magnitude of Mick's monstrosity, Paul's only hope of surviving, where no one has before, will be to use every ounce of cunning to outwit the man behind the monster. ”

“Wolf Creek 2” is due in theaters on May 16th, and will be on VOD nearly one month earlier, April 17th.