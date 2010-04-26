John Mayer and Keith Urban sling their guitars for CMT’s ‘Crossroads’

#Taylor Swift
04.26.10 8 years ago

Heads up, guitarslingers:  two of the best,  John Mayer and Keith Urban will shoot it out, musically speaking, on “CMT Crossroads.” The show, which pairs pop and country stars such as Taylor Swift with Def Leppard,  begins airing  June 18.

Taped in Nashville, the program features such Urban hits as  “”Til Summer Comes Around,” and “Sweet Thing,” as well as Mayer tunes like “Perfectly Lonely” and “Gravity.”  They close the show with their take on George Michael”s “Faith.”  What? No “I Want Your Sex?”

