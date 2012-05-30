John Mayer lands his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200

John Mayer scores his third No. 1 album this week as “Born and Raised” bows at the top of the Billboard 200.

The set opens with 219,000 units sold. His 2003 chart topper, “Heavier Things,” opened with 317,000 copies, while his last studio album, 2009″s “Battle Studies,” started its chart run with 289,000.

The number is all the more impressive given that Mayer”s ongoing throat issues have left him unable to promote the album other than a few scattered talk show appearances, where he sat in with the house bands, but did not sing.

Three other new title enter the top 10: Slash”s “Apocalyptic Love” bows at No. 4” MercyMe”s “The Hurt & The Healer” at No. 7 and Sara Bareilles” EP, “Once Upon Another Time” at No. 8.

Last week”s No. 2 and 3 titles, Adele”s “21” and Carrie Underwood”s “Blown Away,” hold their ground this week.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, One Direction”s “Up All Night” jumps No. 10-5 (on the strength of the band”s U.S. tour starting), while Lionel Richie”s “Tuskegee,” the year”s best selling album after “21,” climbs No. 9-6.

“Tuskegee” trades places with “Now That”s What I Call Music 42,” which tumbles three spots to No. 9, while “Up All Night” and Norah Jones” “Little Broken Hearts” flip spaces, as her album slides from No. 5-10.

Last week”s chart topper, Adam Lambert”s “Trespassing,” plummets out of the Top 10 to No. 12. In other “American Idol” contestant activity, newly coronated Season 11 winner Phillip Phillips enters the chart at No. 11 with “Journey to the Finale.” Season 10 finalist Haley Reinhart enters at No. 17 with “Listen Up!,” while Season 8 winner Kris Allen bows at No. 26 with “Thank Yo Camellia.” This year”s runner-up, Jessica Sanchez, comes in at No. 126 wiht her “Journey To the Finale” album.

Overall sales were up 3% from last week, but down 22% from the same week of 2011.